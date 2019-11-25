On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
As I think about the upcoming holiday season, it became clear that there are many things that I am thankful for here at the chamber.
I'm thankful for the wonderful chamber members who have invested in the chamber and continue to support and promote it in their daily activities. Through their networking, high-energy involvement and monthly participation, membership continues to grow and get stronger.
I'm thankful to the North Port residents who continue to make our community such a wonderful and unique place to live and do business.
I'm thankful to the members of the board of directors who provide me the opportunity to be the executive director of the chamber, and who continue to provide their leadership, experience and knowledge that has been instrumental in the success we've experienced.
I'm thankful for the staff, Denise Berg and Sue Schultz, whose endless and dedicated work has transformed the daily operations for the betterment of our members and the North Port community. Their daily professionalism, hard work ethic and positive attitude have made it such a pleasurable environment to come to work.
I'm thankful for the two AARP volunteers, Debbie Nichols and Terry Baker, who provide such great and friendly service to the visitors and staff at our office daily and are a great addition to the chamber family.
I'm thankful for the beautiful new chamber office that reflects the tremendous growth that we and the community have experienced over the years, and presents a positive and professional image to our community.
I'm thankful for our city elected leaders and professional staff who have invested, partnered and assisted in the growth of the chamber and the community.
I'm thankful for our volunteers who give endless hours of their time to help us succeed.
I'm thankful for our visitors who come to experience the wonderful amenities that our community has to offer.
I'm thankful to the media outlets that promote chamber and community events which showcase North Port to our residents, businesses and outside communities.
I'm thankful to the people at the North Port Sun, who understand the importance of a strong and successful chamber and provides the chamber with the opportunity to write this column on a weekly basis and help promote chamber news, activities and events throughout the year.
Shoe Box for Seniors
The North Port Chamber is an official drop-off location for the Holiday Shoe Box for Seniors Program. You can fill a wrapped shoe box with gifts that will be delivered to needy seniors of our community (wrap the top and bottom of the shoe box separately and state whether it is for a male or female). Examples can be stamps, stationery, a nice pen, socks, slippers, books, lotions, personal hygiene items, games, puzzles, crafting kits, sweets and treats.
The senior community is a segment of our population that too often gets overlooked or forgotten. For many of our seniors, they have invested their life savings to live and retire in North Port. Many of them live on a fixed income and struggle daily with the increasing cost of living. I would like to ask you to support this worthwhile program and our senior community and make your donation today. All donations must be in our office by Monday, Dec. 9.
Toys for Tots
We're also an official drop-off location for the Holiday Toys for Tots program sponsored by the Marine Corps League, Detachment 948. We're encouraging the community to donate a new, unwrapped toy at our office for those less fortunate than us. Batteries for toys are always needed as well. Drop off donations by Friday, Dec. 13.
New member
We'd like to welcome North Port Chiropractic as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com .For more information, please visit www.northportareachamber.com.
