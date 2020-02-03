The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of North Port, CareerSource Suncoast and the Herald-Tribune Media Group will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
More than 20 employers from Manatee and Sarasota counties will be on-site to meet with job seekers, many interviewing and making job offers during the event. Participating employers include the city of North Port, Sarasota County government, Bankers Life, city of Venice, Sarasota County Schools, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, CAE Healthcare, The Resort at Longboat Key Club and more.
All industries are represented as well as positions ranging from entry-level to professional. Employers interested in attending may contact Jen Zak at jzak@careersourcesc.com. Past job fairs have averaged 250 job seekers in attendance. This event is open to the public. Bring several copies of your resume and dress to impress. For more details and a full list of participating employers, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events
Business & Community Expo
We're having our 34th Annual Business & Community Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the George Mullen Activity Center in North Port.
We're please to announce that Worksite is once again the title sponsor of the Expo, and the theme this year will be “BIG” (Business Is Great). The expo is designed to showcase business products and services that are available to the community.
This year, the chamber is teaming up with the city of North Port to hold the Expo in conjunction with the city's Big Rally event, immediately following the Expo, from 1-4 p.m. on the City Green, North Port. The Big Rally will be a community celebration recognizing the first full spring training season for the Atlanta Braves in North Port. Live music, family activities, entertainment and wiener dog races will be provided at no cost to the community. Food and drinks will be available for sale.
Vendor Booths and sponsorships for the Expo will be sold and secured on a first-come/first-serve basis. Every vendor will be giving away door prizes to the public. The Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays give away tickets to their spring training games every hour. There will be an opportunity for the public to win two grand prize tickets on the Key West Express.
The Expo is open and free to the public, and the first 300 participants will receive a complimentary goodie bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members. We encourage all businesses and organizations to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote their business or organization to the community and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters.
Breakfast Club Networking
This month’s Breakfast Club Networking is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd. It's open to all members, and there is no cost unless you wish to order a meal off their breakfast menu. Guests are invited and encourage to attend to see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a chamber member.
Community Guides
The much-anticipated North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Community Guides are here. This annual publication provides valuable information about the Chamber, Chamber Partners, city of North Port and surrounding communities. It also provides an orientation to the community and what is available to our residents, businesses and visitors.
The 2020 Community Guides are available for free at the chamber office and other designated locations throughout the community. I would like to thank all the advertisers for supporting the 2020 Community Guide and making it possible for the Chamber to provide this publication for free to our community. The 2020 Community Guides provides a directory of businesses that are members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. These businesses have been checked through the Better Business Bureau prior to joining, and are reputable and reliable businesses that provide valuable services and give back to our community. I encourage each of you to call upon these Chamber businesses when you need any products and services.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.