The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, will be participating in the Annual Tampa Bay Rays Chamber Breakfast on at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El JoBean Road, Port Charlotte.
The breakfast is an opportunity for members of the various chambers of commerce to network with each other and to hear special guest speakers from the Tampa Bay Rays. There is no cost to attend, and a light continental breakfast and beverages will be provided by the Tampa Bay Rays.
After the breakfast, chamber members are welcome to stay and watch the Tampa Bay Rays players participate in the first day of spring training practice.
NET@NOON LUNCHEON
This month’s Chamber Net@Noon Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice.
Lunch will feature a large extensive gourmet salad bar with grilled chicken and shrimp, two house-made soups, fresh-baked breads, carved ham and turkey, with a dessert station and fountain drinks. The cost is $15 if paid in advance or $20 at the door.
We’ll be introducing new chamber members. It’s open to all chamber members. Non-member businesses are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and to see if membership can help your business. Please reserve ASAP, so proper arrangements can be made.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We will be conducting a ribbon-cutting open house and ceremony from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, for Comprehensive Childcare Associates, 2447 Sycamore St., North Port. We will cut the ribbon at 4:30 p.m. Join us as we welcome Comprehensive Childcare Associates to the chamber and to the city of North Port, and see what types of services they have to provide and offer to our community. Food, drinks and door prizes will be provided.
NEW MEMBERS
We’d like to welcome Puerto Rican Spice, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, and Violetta Zalevskiy – Nix & Associates Real Estate to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
