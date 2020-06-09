The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Network @ Noon lunches are back.
We'll have a Network @ Noon luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Visani's, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. In accordance with Florida's Phase 2 COVID-19 guidelines, we'll implement appropriate seating social distancing and will limit the number of attendees. Attendees must register and pay in advance. It's $15 for members and $20 per guest. Register by Friday, June 12. Masks are optional. We are excited to have the opportunity to see everyone again. For more information and to register, please visit our event page at www.northportareachamber.com.
BOARD NOMINATIONS
We are accepting nominations for the chamber's 2020-2021 Board of Directors. We need to fill five vacancies beginning Oct. 1. We'd like each chamber member take a moment and review the qualifications and criteria for someone to be considered for a seat on the board. The Nominating Committee will review all recommendations and create an official ballot that will be sent to members in July. Chamber members are welcomed and encouraged to nominate themselves if interested in serving. The nomination deadline is Friday, June 12.
LUNCH & LEARN
This month’s online Lunch & Learn topic will be “Profitable Marketing in Uncertain Times with Limited Resources.” Jason Myers, CEO of Guerrilla Marketing, will show us some timely marketing tactics with an emphasis on hyper-effective, low-cost methods — important information as we restart our businesses after several weeks of no or reduced revenue. The workshop will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11. You can access it from your PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device. Unfortunately, lunch will not be provided.
It’s available at no cost thanks to our workshop sponsor The Suggs Group. Register at www.NorthPortAreaChamber.com under Chamber Events, or at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9N-JeNrCQ5uC2WcHwMZkcw.
GOLF UMBRELLAS
Rainy season is here, and we are selling 60-inch coverage Firm Grip golf umbrellas for $10. The umbrellas come in a solid black or black and white, and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. They are for sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Thanks to a generous donation from David Cotton with Amedisys Home Health, the first five nurses who come to our office will receive a complimentary umbrella. The umbrellas will make great gifts for Father’s Day.
‘BILL’BOARD CAMPAIGN
Our “BILL”board campaign is starting off to a smashing success for the chamber and its participating partners. Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various business partners that request to have their business or organization promoted through this campaign. During the day, I will email a promotional flyer about their business or organization, post the promotional flyer and conduct a live posting on the chamber’s Facebook page. This program is free to all chamber businesses, and dates are still available.
I would like to thank Coastal Carwash, DNDC Telephone Company, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Gelmtree Advertising and Your CBD Store-North Port.
NEW MEMBERS
We'd like to welcome Compassionate Cannabis Clinic, and Dixon and Sons Plumbing as new chamber members.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
