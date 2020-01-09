A brand-new series of weekly teen programs starts this month at Shannon Staub Library.
Middle and high school students are invited to the library after school on Wednesdays to relax in a low-stress environment with friends. Programs range from study halls and tabletop gaming to open hours for drawing and writing.
Check the calendar at scgov.net/library, or visit the branch for the most up-to-date information. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College at Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards. Here's what's going on this week:
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Teens Who Code, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn the four core computer science concepts every programmer needs to know. Teens will solve real-world problems they care about. Recommended for grades 6-12.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
Alzheimer’s Association: Caregiver College, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Learn about Alzheimer's disease including its impact, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms. Connect with a local Alzheimer's Association representative and learn about resources.
Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1-3 p.m. Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. Play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Registration is recommended.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
Meet the Author: Cassandra King Conroy, 10-11 a.m. Hear best-selling author Cassandra King Conroy speak about her new memoir "Tell Me a Story: My Life with Pat Conroy." Cassandra considers her life and the man she shared it with, paying tribute to her husband, the legendary figure of modern Southern literature.
Tinker Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Families can explore select gadgets from our Creation Station that engage in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math. No expertise is needed. Recommended for ages 5-10.
Teen Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a movie with your friends. Popcorn and other snacks will be provided.Recommended for ages 11-18.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. For mobile babies to 5 years old. Drop in to enjoy special play time with your child, meet our friendly Parenting Educators and discover how Forty Carrots Family Center can help you enjoy parenting even more. Space is limited; pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Baby Time: Welcome To Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. For parents and babies ages birth to seven months old. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with our Parenting Educators.
Teen Study Hall, 4-5 p.m. Do homework, study, or read and relax with friends. Snacks provided.
Zumba 6-Week Program, 6-7 p.m. Kickstart your healthy resolutions. Come to one session or all. Dance fitness class provides a total workout, combining cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, and boosted energy. Wear workout clothes and sneakers; bring a bottle of water and a towel. Register at scgov.net/library.
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
Baby Time: Toys, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2.
Toddler Time: Toys, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-4.
Story Time: Toys, 11-11:30 a.m. Fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 4-6.
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines and more. Bring your own projects for development, prototyping, and production, or start something new. Library staff will be available to assist.
Crafty Things, 2-3:30 p.m. Fun and easy craft for adults. Register online at scgov.net/library.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
