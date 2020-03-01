The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for chamber businesses and non-chamber businesses to order and purchase advertising opportunities in the 2020 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular, and the chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2020.
Businesses interested in purchasing an ad in the 2020 North Port Map must order and make payment no later than April 30.
BREAKFAST NETWORKING
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is holding this month’s Breakfast Club Networking at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Longhorn Steakhouse is opening early just for this event and will provide a delicious breakfast buffet for only $8. Register and pay at 941-564-3040 or visit www.northportareachamber.com. Seating is limited, so register today.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We're conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Life Planning Law Firm, 14375 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Join us as we welcome the firm to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and to the city of North Port and see what types of services they have to offer. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all members and to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
LEADERSHIP RAFFLE
The 2020 Leadership North Port class is conducting a Multi-Gift Baskets raffle to benefit and help improve security for the Child Protection Center in North Port. The baskets include a“Wagon of Cheer,” with liquor, wine, wine glasses, and more, valued at around $500, a “Spa Basket” that contains a variety of beauty items, massage and yoga gift certificates for places around the community, valued at $650, and a “Man-sket” wheelbarrow filled with power tools, painting supplies, hand tools and gift cards. The cost of the raffle tickets is $5 or three tickets for $10. Ticket buyers can choose on which basket they want to take a chance. Buy tickets from any member of the 2020 Leadership North Port class, or by calling the North Port Chamber of Commerce at 941-564-3040.
Leadership North Port is a North Port Chamber program designed to enhance participants' awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
MEMBERSHIP COORDINATOR
The chamber is accepting resumes for a membership coordinator. This is a full-time position and the person will be responsible for all activities related to the recruitment and retention of Chamber members. The primary responsibilities include: creating and executing activities related to the selling; renewing and retention of chamber memberships; working closely with the Member Services Committee and chamber leadership; managing membership initiatives to increase membership enrollments; maintaining and increasing membership retention with special promotions and creative sales techniques; personal calling to prospective and existing members; monitoring and reporting new and renewed chamber memberships; and representing the chamber at events.
Those interested can e-mail their resumes to wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or mail to 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port, FL 34286. Resumes can be dropped off at the Chamber office from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, please call us at 941-564-3040.
NEW MEMBERS
We'd like to welcome C&F Movers, Hollister Painting & Drywall, Judy Newell of Palm Terrace Marketing and Restore Medical Partners as brand-new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
