The Giving Challenge returns for 2020 beginning at noon today, April 28, and continuing until noon Wednesday, April 29.
The Giving Challenge is a 24-hour giving event held every two years in our area. It's sponsored by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and its partners The Patterson Foundation, William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, Manatee Community Foundation and Charlotte Community Foundation, and connects more than 700 nonprofit organizations in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties with their donors. The funds raised during the Giving Challenge provide these nonprofits and their various causes
In 2020, the Giving Challenge is an online giving event.
To donate to one or more of the nonprofit organizations that are participating go to givingpartnerchallenge.org. There are profiles of each organization so you can choose those that serve a cause that interest you. Next, select those who will receive your donation and select their “DONATE” button. Enter the amount you want to give and select enter. Every donation between $25 and $100 made on this site during the 24-hour period will be matched by the Patterson Foundation.
This year WKDW 97.5 FM is partnering with the North Port Art Center to broadcast live and be on Facebook live from noon today until 7 p.m., and again on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. There will be interviews with representatives from local nonprofits who will share what they have been doing to help the community through the current pandemic, what they need in order to continue to provide services to those they help and how you can get involved.
Taking part are the North Port Art Center, HOPE for North Port, Back Pack Angels, North Port Meals on Wheels, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Friends of the Shannon Staub Library, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota, The Salvation Army of Sarasota County, ForePaws Matter, The North Port Chorale, Habitat for Humanity, Pregnancy Solutions, Loveland Center, Charlotte Players, Suncoast Blood Bank, Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Streets of Paradise, Friends of the Little Salt Springs, Faces of Hope and Jesus Loves You Ministry.
Team Leader and program Host Marie LaBrosse and a broadcast tech will anchor the broadcast from the radio station. Co-Host DeeDee Gozion, KDWRadio show hosts and nonprofit representatives will be on Facebook live and on air from their homes or offices to maintain social distancing. Listen on air to WKDW 97.5 FM or online at www.KDWRadio.com or watch on the KDWRadio.com Facebook page.
Please #BeTheOne in 2020 and support those in the community that need your help and are available to help you.
For more information, contact LaBrosse at 941-815-6230 or marie@kdwradio.com, or contact Gozion at npac@npartcenter.org or 941-423-6460. Also you can contact WKDW radio at 941-564-8739.
