The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is in regular contact with state officials and local healthcare professionals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just came out with a recommendation that any events or gatherings of 50 or more people be cancelled for the next eight weeks.
Being that our Chamber events are well attended by chamber members and guests and under the guidance or the chamber’s board of directors, all chamber events and gatherings will be cancelled for the next eight weeks, unless directed differently by the CDC.
From the Florida Department of Health: “If you have signs of coronavirus, also called COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties or in more serious cases pneumonia severe respiratory illness and kidney failure, contact your county health department or health care provider before going to a clinic or emergency room.”
Here is a list of resource websites for the latest updates on the COVID-19 (corona virus):
Florida Department of Health, www.FloridaHealth.com
Center for Disease Control, www.CDC.gov/coronavirus/index.html
Visit Florida, www.VisitFlorida.org
Office of Governor Ron DeSantis, www.FlGov.com
Sarasota County Health Department, sarasota.floridahealth.gov
Charlotte County Health Department, charlotte.floridahealth.gov
City of North Port, www.CityofNorthPort.com
Florida Chamber of Commerce, www.FlChamber.com
NORTH PORT MAPS
The chamber is offering the opportunity for member and non-member businesses to order and purchase advertising in the 2020 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular and the Chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2020. Businesses interested in buying an ad must order and make payment no later than April 30. Go to www.northportareachamber.com and click on the map form for more information.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Bytestorm LLC and Cowork Hive-North Port as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.