The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is in regular contact with state officials and local healthcare professionals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just came out with a recommendation that any events or gatherings of 50 or more people be cancelled for the next eight weeks.

Being that our Chamber events are well attended by chamber members and guests and under the guidance or the chamber’s board of directors, all chamber events and gatherings will be cancelled for the next eight weeks, unless directed differently by the CDC.

From the Florida Department of Health: “If you have signs of coronavirus, also called COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties or in more serious cases pneumonia severe respiratory illness and kidney failure, contact your county health department or health care provider before going to a clinic or emergency room.”

Here is a list of resource websites for the latest updates on the COVID-19 (corona virus):

Florida Department of Health, www.FloridaHealth.com

Center for Disease Control, www.CDC.gov/coronavirus/index.html

Visit Florida, www.VisitFlorida.org

Office of Governor Ron DeSantis, www.FlGov.com

Sarasota County Health Department, sarasota.floridahealth.gov

Charlotte County Health Department, charlotte.floridahealth.gov 

City of North Port, www.CityofNorthPort.com

Florida Chamber of Commerce, www.FlChamber.com

NORTH PORT MAPS

The chamber is offering the opportunity for member and non-member businesses to order and purchase advertising in the 2020 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular and the Chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2020. Businesses interested in buying an ad must order and make payment no later than April 30. Go to www.northportareachamber.com and click on the map form for more information.

NEW MEMBERS

We would like to welcome Bytestorm LLC and Cowork Hive-North Port as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

