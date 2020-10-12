The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “COVID-19 Relief” scramble golf tournament Nov. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port.
We'll have an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee is $90, or $360 per four-person team. Sponsorship opportunities are available that provide great exposure for your business. Don't miss out on this great marketing and promotional opportunity for your business or organization.
Being that the chamber did not qualify or virtually receive any governmental funding assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds from this event will go to support our mission as it continues to assist our members, the business community and residents of North Port.
Registration includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags. There will be lots of ways to win prizes. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for registration and sponsorship information.
Business After Hours
This month's Business After Hours networking event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Security Alarm Corp., 1776 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. It will be outside under the tent. Enjoy Bud Light, Corona, Yuengling, wine, soda or water. Prime Steakhouse will cater, serving lobster-stuffed mushrooms, tomato and mozzarella skewers, prime rib sliders and shrimp cocktails. Chamber members and guest are requested to register in advance. No walk-up registration will be permitted. Attendees will have their temperature checked and hand sanitizer will be provided at the registration table. If you don't have a face mask, one will be provided.
Net @ Noon Luncheon
Our Net @ Noon Luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Seating is limited, so chamber members and guest are asked to register by today. No walk-up registration will be permitted. We will introduce new members. This event is open to all
Leadership North Port
We are accepting applications for the 2021 Leadership North Port. It’s a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
Leadership North Port is open to the public, and we’ll enroll participants on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $575 per person for chamber members and $675 for non-members. Sessions will run from December 2020 through August 2021. The application deadline is Friday.
We’re looking for sponsors to help defray the cost of transportation required to transport the Leadership participants, as a group, to various locations.
Kiwanis Trunk-or-Treat
The North Port Kiwanis Club is "hijacking" Halloween with a contactless Trunk-or-Treat event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. The goal is to have 400 cars with their trunks open giving out candy to youth in our community.
The Kiwanis needs businesses to do a trunk that day or buy candy for club members and high school students to give out from a specially decorated trunk, along with business-sponsored flyers or business cards.
The cost is $450, which would buy at least 10,000 pieces of candy and supplies to decorate the trunk. The Kiwanis Club is also seeking monetary donations. For more information, please contact Elaine Emrich at 941-223-7120 or eallenemrich@gmail.com.
New member
We would like to welcome New Day Christian Church as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
