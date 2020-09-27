The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce formally installed the 2020-2021 Board of Directors and Officers at the 34th Annual Installation Banquet on Sept. 19 at the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass.
We’d like to recognize and congratulate the following officers:
• President, David Roth, Rothco Signs & Design
• Immediate Past-President, Matt Dill, Stellar Web Productions
• Incoming President, Kelly Louke, Charlotte State Bank & Trust
• Treasurer, Jackie Normand, Busey Bank
• Secretary, Sharon Matthews, Allstate Insurance-Steve Matthews Agency
We’d also like to congratulate our board members: Frank Gailer of A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class; Tony Gustitus with the Rhonda Gustitus Team, Keller Williams Realty; Carole Holden of Gelmtree Advertising, Mike Juaire of Security Alarm Corp.; Valerie LaBoy of EXIT Compass Realty; Ed Rinkewich of Dream Vacations; Amy Schuldt of Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa; Deborah Snowden of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty; Ray Witkowski of Flagler Insurance; Linda Zick of Mary Kay, and ex-officio board members Marc Miles of the Law Offices of Marc J. Miles, P.A., and Christine Robinson of the Argus Foundation.
We would also like to recognize board members who have termed out and provided six years of service: Jamie Lovern of Lolablue, Bill Werdell of Achieva Credit Union and Gale West, Your Health Consultant
Lunch & Learn Workshop
Our next Lunch & Learn workshop features Gale West and others from the North Port Toastmasters, who will show us how to learn and practice good verbal, non-verbal and written communication skills to share information with customers, clients, employees, suppliers, other business owners and many more.
It will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Olde World Restaurant, S. 14415 Tamiami Trail. We’re partnering with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is no charge, thanks to our sponsor, The Ball Law Center. Seating is limited and social distancing is required, so please register at www.northportareachamber.com.
Chamber Orientation
We will be conducting a Chamber Orientation from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Olde World Restaurant. Members and the public can also view the orientation live on our Facebook Page. Orientation provides information on the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership that help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community and help their business or organization grow and succeed. It’s free.
Seating is limited in accordance to the CDC guidelines. Please register in advance.
Breakfast Club Networking
We’ll have our next Breakfast Club networking event at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7, at the Longhorn Steakhouse, 1381 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Longhorn opens early just for our members and will have a delicious breakfast for $8. This is open to all members.
Seating is limited, so please register in advance. No walk-up registration will be permitted. Attendees will have their temperature checked, and hand sanitizer will be provided at the registration table. Attendees are requested to wear face masks. If you don’t have one, we do.
2021 Leadership North Port
We are accepting applications for the 2021 Leadership North Port. It’s a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens.
Leadership North Port is open to the public, and we’ll enroll participants on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $575 per person for chamber members and $675 for non-members. Sessions will run from December 2020 through August 2021. The application deadline is Friday.
We’re looking for sponsors to help defray the cost of transportation required to transport the Leadership participants, as a group, to various locations.
New member
We would like to welcome The Twigs Cares Inc. as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportarea chamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
