The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with CareerSource Suncoast to provide a Virtual Job & Career Fair.
It will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25, and will be held virtually to allow employers to sign up as vendors and solicit employment opportunities to job seekers.
Job seekers can submit a resume virtually and search available employers who have signed up as vendors.
The event is open to chamber members and non-members alike. Vendor registration for chamber members is $50, or $100 for nonmembers. There is no cost for job seekers to participate
Vendors must register by Sept. 21.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Please join us at 4 p.m. Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Luxury Closets, 14385 Tamiami Trail, Unit B, North Port. Help us welcome Luxury Closets to the chamber and see what type of products and services they offer. Ribbon cuttings are free and open to all. Wine, beer and finger foods will be provided. In an effort to follow CDC guidelines and maintain safe social distancing, attendees are requested to register in advance by at www.northportareachamber.com. Hope to see you there.
CANDIDATE FORUMS
The North Port Chamber will host a series of virtual candidate forums for local races.
Our North Port Commission candidate forum will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21.
Our Sarasota County Commission Candidate Forum will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Candidates will participate through Zoom, and the public will be able to watch live on our Facebook page. Candidates will provide opening and closing statements and will answer questions compiled by members of our Government Relations Committee. Thanks to Cowork HIVE of North Port and Bytestorm for helping make forum available to the public. Candidates include:
City of North Port
• District 1
David Iannotti
Richard Suggs
• District 2
Barbara Langdon
Jacqueline Moore
• District 3
Debbie McDowell
Jerry Nicastro
Sarasota County
• District 3:
Nancy Detert
Cory Hutchinson
• District 5:
Ron Cutsinger
Alice White
LUNCH & LEARN
Our Lunch & Learn sessions are returning back to live, face-to-face workshops. Because of the CDC recommendations, we can only allow 40 people to attend. Please register early at www.northportareachamber.com. On Thursday, Scott Heinis from Bytestorm LLC and Cowork HIVE will demonstrate some of the communication technology that has become popular during the current business crisis. Learn how to use this technology to promote your business, connect with customers and potential customers, and create an authority footprint in your industry. Create live examples during the workshop. The workshop is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. These workshops are presented by the chamber, in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge, thanks to our workshop sponsor DK Consultants of Florida.
WOMEN IN BUSINESS
The chamber will host a free virtual Women in Business Conference from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. The theme of the Conference is “When Life Gives You Lemons.” Reserve your spot by registering at www.NorthPortAreaChamber.com. The forum is presented by the chamber along with SCORE Chapter 318, the city of North Port Economic Development Division and Vision Quest Leadership. Promotional opportunities are available for local businesses via sponsorships and an electronic coupon books. Proceeds from the coupon book will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center. Please contact Joanne Cumiskey at 517-304-7676 or joanne@vqleadership.com for more information.
NEW MEMBER
We'd like to welcome Caroline with Bioreigns as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
