The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a free Women in Business Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23. It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon and will be a virtual event.
The theme of the conference is “When Life Gives You Lemons.”
While the world of work has changed dramatically this year, women in business are leading the charge to be more productive, have work-life balance and influence corporate culture. This is a first-of-its kind regional event designed to give women at all rungs of the corporate ladder as well as business owners, emerging entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders practical guidance and inspiration to make lemonade, lemon chiffon, lemon meringue, lemon bars, lemon tarts or lemon drops out of any lemons life hands you!
Join other like-minded people for a high-energy, inspiring, motivational and highly practical three-hour experience that will elevate you and change the way you do business. The program includes dynamic speakers, a panel of angel investors, stories of success and interactive discussions.
This unique online experience includes materials and training to help you better manage your work life, create sound business strategies and fund your business growth. All this in just three power-packed hours.
Entertainment is even on tap before and after the event, and during the breaks. Enjoy visual and performing arts sponsored by the North Port Art Center and Toastmasters. The Grand Finale will take place during the final hour of our event. Angel Investors will be participating in a moderated panel discussion to squeeze out even more secrets to success. They will share their life stories, journeys, and lessons to leave you with a wealth of takeaways. What a refreshing way to wrap up your conference experience!
Reserve your spot by registering at www.NorthPortAreaChamber.com. The Women in Business Forum is presented by the chamber, SCORE Chapter 318, the North Port’s Economic Development Division and Vision Quest Leadership LLC.
Promotional opportunities are available for local businesses via sponsorships and an electronic coupon books to be distributed to all attendees. Proceeds from the coupon book will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center. Please contact Joanne Cumiskey at 517-304-7676 or joanne@vqleadership.com for more information.
Back to School Supplies
As students and families prepare to send their children back to school, the chamber, in collaboration with Clara’s Clubhouse, will be a collection site for school supplies and mask donations to provide assistance to families affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Collections will take place all over Sarasota and Charlotte Counties until Aug. 18. Donations can be dropped off at the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. At 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Clara’s Clubhouse will distribute bags of supplies and masks to families in need via two drive-thru style events, one at the North Port Sun, 13487 Tamiami Trail, and one at Shapes, 5451 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.
Families affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic from all over the area who are in need of assistance, whether their children are returning to school virtually or in person, are welcome to take advantage of this giveaway. Parents are asked to bring their children with them to pick up donated bags of schools supplies and masks. Donation of bags will be limited to one bag per child in the vehicle. For more information, please visit www.clarasclubhouse.org.
Net@Noon Luncheon
This month’s Net@Noon luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Beef-O-Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port. It’s $15 if paid in advance or $20 at the door. Please register in advance by today (Aug. 19). No walk-up registration. Seating is limited to 44. Attendees will have their temperature checked, and hand sanitizer and masks will be provided at the registration table.
Free masks
The Department of Health and Human Services and the North Port Fire Department has provided free cloth face masks for distribution. These masks are not N95 masks. Residents pick up five masks per person at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Business Spotlight Show
Every week, we host a 30-minute “Business Spotlight Show” on WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. These shows are taped at 11:30 a.m. each Friday and air the following Wednesday on 97.5 FM Radio Station at 6:30 p.m. They’re also on the chamber’s Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. Fridays. This week, we’ll focus Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Shop. Please join us.
Summer “BILL”board
Our Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues this week, spotlighting the United Way of South Sarasota County, Kaplan Tax & Accounting, Resurrection Pools, Spin It Again DJ Services and Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Shop.
New members
We’d like to welcome Gilley’s Custom Homes, Gulf Breeze Apparel, Luxury Closets, Quote Slash, Realty by Dale Thomas, ShoPros Live Event Services and Simply Susan’s as newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
