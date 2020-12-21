We recently announced the winners of our Business of the Year and Frosty Awards Contests at the North Port Chamber's Annual Awards Luncheon at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
I'd like to congratulate all of the businesses and organizations that competed in both award contests. Each of did an outstanding job and were worthy of winning these awards.
There were 28 businesses and organizations that competed in the seven categories for the 2020 Business of the Year Contest. The following are the winners:
• Rookie of the Year, Family Promise of South Sarasota County
• Home-Based Business of the Year, Gale West-Your Health Consultant
• Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club
• Small Business of the Year, The Axe Haus
• Medium Business of the Year, epiphany Health
• Large Business of the Year, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty
• Big Business of the Year, Olde World Restaurant & Sherwood Forest Lounge
There were three businesses and organizations that competed in the 2020 Frosty Awards Contest. Due to the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the number of businesses and organizations that competed, the People’s Choice Award was canceled this year. However, we had three judges who visited each of the businesses that decorated and competed in the contest to view their decorations and to determine the winner of the Judge’s Choice Award. We'd like to congratulate Fishermen’s Village, which won the Judge's Choice award.
Membership renewal raffle
In an effort to recognize and show appreciation to our chamber members who continue to reinvest and renew their membership with the North Port Chamber, we will be conducting a raffle for members who have renewed their membership on time from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. We'll have it at the annual meeting and State of the City address luncheon Jan. 21. One lucky member will win a 50-inch smart color TV, thanks to our friend Dale Barghausen, store manager of the Walmart No. 3387.
To continue to show our appreciation to our members, every member who renews their membership on time and continues to reinvest and support the chamber in 2021 will have their name entered into the raffle to win a 50-inch smart color TV, once again thanks to our friend Dale. We'll do that drawing at our 2022 annual meeting.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is only as strong and active as its members, and the chamber is forever grateful to the businesses and organizations that continue to support and promote our chamber on a daily basis.
Annual meeting
Our annual meeting and State of the City address luncheon, which will include the Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction, is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21, at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. We'll induct the recipient of the "2021 Business Advocate" Hall of Fame. This award is designed to recognize and honor an individual who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the business community. The recipient's name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at the chamber office and will receive a recognition award at the luncheon.
The city of North Port will provide the State of the City report, and the we'll present our annual report to the membership. Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 for chamber members and guests. Table sponsorships are available. Reservation deadline is Jan. 18.
New member
We'd like to welcome Salt & Light Holistic Spa, as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's family.
Happy Holidays
On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I would like to thank our chamber members and the North Port community for their support and endorsement of our efforts, and we pledge to work even more strenuously for you in the year ahead. We wish you a safe and very happy Christmas and a New Year filled with peace, joy, productivity and prosperity.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040, e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
