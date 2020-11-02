The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize and congratulate the chamber members that were either winners or finalists in the Sun's “Best of North Port” Contest. Check out the list accompanying this column.
Golf tournament
Our “COVID-19 Relief” scramble golf tournament is set for an 8 a.m. shotgun start Nov. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port. Registration is $90 per player or $360 per team. Sponsorship opportunities are available and provide great exposure for your business. Since the chamber did not qualify or receive any governmental funding assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds will go to support our mission as it continues to assist our members, the business community and residents of North Port. Registration includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags. There will be lots of ways to win prizes. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for registration and sponsorship information
CARES Act Grant
The chamber is partnering with Sarasota County government to assist small business/nonprofit organizations — those with 100 full-time-equivalent employees or fewer — to complete and submit applications to receive funding through the CARES Act grant. CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Businesses and nonprofit organizations that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and had a loss of income from March 1 to the date of their application submission can qualify for up to $49,999.99 from the CARES Act grant.
We will have business consultants operating out of our office from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 30 to assist businesses in completing and submitting the CARES Act grant online. Call 941-564-3040 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email at info@northportareachamber.com to schedule for an appointment. There is no cost and you don’t need to be a chamber member.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
We have a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 4 p.m. Thursday at Family Promise of South Sarasota County, 720 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Take a tour, enjoy drinks and snacks and maybe win a prize. It's free and you don't need to be a member.
Breakfast Club Networking
Our next Breakfast Club Networking event is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant in North Port. It's open to all, and there is no cost to attend unless you wish to order a meal off their breakfast menu. To maintain the proper social distancing and seating as recommended by the CDC guidelines, seating is limited and you must register in advance. Attendees will have their temperature checked and hand sanitizer will be provided at the registration table. Attendees are requested to wear face masks and if attendees do not have a face mask, one will be provided at the registration table.
New members
We would like to welcome Abbe’s Donut Shop, Allen Ramsey-Gulf Shores Realty, Gulf Shores Realty, HairCandy, Sparkle Brite Pools of West Villages and T & R Construction Solutions as the newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
