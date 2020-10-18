The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Sarasota County Government to assist small business/non-profit organizations — those with 100 fulltime-equivalent employees or fewer — to complete and submit applications to receive funding through the CARES Act grant.
We will have business consultants operating out of our office from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist businesses in completing and submitting the CARES Act grant online.
CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Eligible. Businesses and nonprofit organizations that were affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic and had a loss of income from March 1, 2020 to the date of their application submission can qualify for up to $49,999.99 from the CARES Act grant.
The business consultants will be available at our office beginning today (Oct. 19) through Dec. 30. They are only available by scheduled appointments. Call 941-564-3040 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email at info@northportareachamber.com to schedule. There is no cost and you don’t need to be a chamber member.
The CARES Act is a $2 trillion economic relief package designed to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19. Sarasota County is eligible to potentially receive up to approximately $75.7 million. The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners has allocated up to $34 million for economic recovery through the Sarasota County CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program.
The CARES Act provides that payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund may only be used to cover costs that:
• Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19)
• Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the state or government
• Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends Dec. 30.
Grant funding pursuant to this Sarasota County CARES Small Business Relief Grant shall only be used for eligible expenses. Eligible expenses include:
• Rent payments.
• Mortgage payments (except for real estate taxes).
• Utilities payments (water, sewer, electric, gas, solid waste collection, phone, internet).
• Anything needed to protect employees or customers from exposure to COVID-19.
• Personal protective equipment (PPE).
• COVID-19 testing costs.
• Supplies and equipment for facilitating social distancing or otherwise adapting the business to help comply with the CDC’s guidelines related to COVID-19.
• Payroll expenses.
• Marketing related to reopening.
• Inventory costs for perishable items related to reopening.
Scheduling appointments and grant application assistance will be conducted on a first-come/first-serve basis.
Golf tournament
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “COVID-19 Relief” scramble golf tournament Nov. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee is $90, or $360 per four-person team, and includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags.
There will be lots of ways to win prizes. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for registration and sponsorship information. Proceeds benefit the chamber.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies
We will be conducting ribbon-cutting ceremonies for two new businesses that have recently joined.
Oct. 22, Gulf Breeze Apparel Company 616 Cypress Ave, Venice, 4 p.m. Beverages, snacks and “Print Your Own T-Shirt” will be provided
Oct. 29, Dubz BBQ, 4391 Aiden Lane, North Port, 11:30 a.m. Lunch specials will be offered to attendees
Join us as we welcome these businesses and see what type of products and services they have to offer. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all.
Kiwanis Club Trunk or Treat Event
The North Port Kiwanis Club is “hijacking” Halloween with a contactless Trunk-or-Treat event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. The goal is to have 400 cars with their trunks open giving out candy to youth in our community.
The Kiwanis needs businesses to do a trunk that day or buy candy for club members and high school students to give out from a specially decorated trunk, along with business-sponsored flyers or business cards.
The cost is $450, which would buy at least 10,000 pieces of candy and supplies to decorate the trunk. The Kiwanis Club is also seeking monetary donations. For more information, please contact Elaine Emrich at 941-223-7120 or eallenemrich@gmail.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Twisted Fork as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@north portareachamber.com, or visit www.northportarea chamber.com.
