The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual town hall meeting this week with Florida Sen. Joe Gruters and Florida Rep. James Buchanan on Friday.
The meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 18, live on the North Port Chamber’s Facebook Page.
Gruters and Buchanan will provide the latest news and updates on the cornavirus and its effect on Florida, and any funding opportunities or assistance available through the state for businesses and individuals.
They will also provide updates on what occurred and the results of this year’s legislative session.
They will also entertain questions submitted during the meeting. Participants may submit questions by entering them in the Facebook comment box during the meeting.
The town hall meeting is being presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and Cowork HIVE – North Port.
RE-EMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE
We have received calls asking if we know where people can obtain the Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance applications. In order to assist our community, the chamber is providing an electronic writable PDF version of the Reemployment Assistance Application to the public by clicking on the link below or by requesting it by e-mail at info@northportareachamber.com. You can also find hard copies of the Reemployment Assistance Application in a designated stand outside our office at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. These applications can be taken to the FedEx office, 1506 U.S. 41 Bypass in Venice, to ship overnight to the Department of Economic Opportunity office in Tallahassee.
MEMBERSHIP DRIVE
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we realize the financial hardships our local businesses are experiencing, and encourage our members to take advantage of the numerous benefits we offer to help their businesses or organizations grow and succeed. To do this, we’re offering a special one-time-only membership drive through April 30:
• Membership application fee waived.
• Quarterly payment option.
• Special gift bag.
• Free marketing and promotional opportunities.
If you are not currently a member, I encourage you to join during this special drive and let the chamber help you make it through this crisis.
CRISIS LEADERSHIP
The chamber is teaming up with Vision Quest Leadership to conduct a series of Crisis Leadership Intervention Virtual Presentations live on our Facebook page, thanks to our sponsor “Cowork Hive – North Port.” There are five, 25-minute virtual seminars that cover five main topics relating to Crisis Leadership Intervention. Each begins at 1 p.m. The remaining main topics are:
Tuesday, April 14: Emotional Intelligence – Don’t Let Panic Rule.
Thursday, April 16: Out-Of-Office Workdays – Staying Connected While Disconnected.
Joanne Cumiskey, president and CEO of Vision Quest Leadership, facilitates. Participants may ask questions and provide comments by submitting them in the “Comment Box” on the Facebook page. Each of the presentations is open to all Chamber Members and to the public.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
The North Port Chamber is hosting a Live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of epiphany Health on the chamber’s Facebook page at 8 a.m. each Friday to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gross and Crouch are very knowledgeable on the coronavirus and are frequently in contact with the White House and the State Capital. They will provide the latest updates on the status of COVID-19 and will share their expertise knowledge on this issue.
Chamber members and the public will have the opportunity to ask Gross and Crouch questions in the comment box or by submitting them in advance to info@northportareachamber.com.
TO-GO, VIRTUAL SERVICES
We have set up two special tabs at www.northportareachamber.com, one for To Go/Pickup/Delivery Service and the other for Virtual Service. Both of these tabs will be updated on a daily basis.
If you have any need for services, I encourage you to check out the services being provided by our chamber members and support your local businesses and organizations during this critical time. Our local businesses and organizations give back to our community on a daily basis and now is the time for our community to give back to them in their time of need.
NORTH PORT MAPS
The chamber is offering the opportunity for member and non-member businesses to order and purchase advertising in the 2020 North Port Maps. These maps are very popular and the Chamber will have 4,000 maps printed and distributed locally, statewide and nationally beginning in July 2020. Businesses interested in buying an ad must order and make payment no later than May 29. Go to www.northportareachamber.com and click on the map form for more information.
Bill Gunnin is the Executive Director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
