The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our Annual Holiday Social at 6 p.m. this evening (Tuesday, Dec. 8) at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway. The cost is $25 and includes appetizers, beverages, live music, dancing and cash bar.
This year, we are proud to announce that we will be partnering with the North Port Police Department to support their annual Shop with a Cop Program.
The program is design to assist less-fortunate families during the holiday season and provide presents for children. Officers shop with these children at Walmart 3387 in North Port and buy presents for them and their families, while building trust and positive relationship. Attendees at the Holiday Social are asked to bring a monetary donation or Walmart gift cards. If you can't attend, drop off your donation at our office by Friday. As families in North Port continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber is asking the community to help make this year's Shop with a Cop Program the most successful ever.
Toys for Tots
We are also proud to be a host location for the local Toys for Tots program, which has been underway for a month. More than 300 families have already requested toys for their children. Bring unwrapped toys to our office at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday by Dec. 23. There is a special need for toys for boys and girls ages 8-14.
The North Port Marine Corps League Detachment 948 has received a facility from Pan American Properties, at 5920 Pan American Blvd., to collect, sort and distribute toys. If you missed the Dec. 7 deadline to request toys, families can still call 941-769-7331 to request a “Special” sign-in form. This will be processed, and toys will be provided, as available. Families will be called when toy packages are ready.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Join us and check out these businesses:
• Savor 100x35 , a mobile food truck vendor, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 on the North Port City Green. Taste some of the delicious food options they have. Lunch specials will be offered.
• Riverchase Dermatology, 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at their new office, 2481 Bobcat Village Center Road, Suite 101, North Port. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Face masks will be required.
Awards luncheon
Chamber members and the public are invited to our Annual Awards Banquet, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. All nominees and winners of the 2020 Business of the Year Awards and the Annual Frosty Awards will be announced, and all volunteer committee members will be recognized. The cost is $25. Table sponsorships are available. Reserve by Dec. 14.
New members
We'd like to welcome Charyn Marmash as a new “Friend” Member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.