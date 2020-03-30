Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis, the North port Area Chamber of Commerce realizes the financial hardships our local businesses are experiencing.
We would like for our businesses and organizations to take advantage of the numerous benefits that our chamber has to offer to help their businesses or organizations grow and succeed.
To do this, we are offering a special “One Time Only” membership drive from April 1-30. During this Membership Drive, we'll offer the following benefits so that businesses and organizations will have the financial capability to join during these difficult times:
• Membership application fee waived.
• Quarterly payment option.
• Special gift bag.
• Free marketing and promotional opportunities.
I encourage you if you lead a business or organization that is not currently a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, to join during this special “One Time Only” Membership Drive and let us help you make it through this crisis.
VIRTUAL PRESENTATION
The chamber is teaming up with Vision Quest Leadership, to conduct a series of Crisis Leadership Intervention Virtual Presentations live on our Facebook page, thanks to our sponsor “Cowork Hive – North Port.” There are five, 25-minute virtual seminars that cover five main topics relating to Crisis Leadership Intervention. Each begins at 1 p.m. The five main topics are:
March 31, Crisis Leadership – Critical Behaviors for Managing the Unexpected.
April 2, Navigating Unprecedented Change – It’s No Longer Business as Usual.
April 7, Rapid Impact Leadership – How to Get Moving NOW!
April 14, Emotional Intelligence – Don’t Let Panic Rule.
April 16, Out-Of-Office Workdays – Staying Connected While Disconnected.
Joanne Cumiskey, president and CEO of Vision Quest Leadership, will conduct the presentations. Participants may ask questions and provide comments by submitting them in the “Comment Box" on the Facebook page. Each of the presentations is open to all Chamber Members and to the public.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
The North Port Area Chamber is hosting a Live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of epiphany Health on the chamber’s Facebook page at 8 a.m. each Friday to discuss the latest updates on the COVID-19 \outbreak.
Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch are very knowledgeable on the coronavirus and are frequently in contact with the White House and the State Capital. They will provide the latest updates on the status of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and will share their expertise knowledge on this issue.
Chamber members and the public will have the opportunity to ask Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch questions in the comment box or by submitting them in advance to info@northportareachamber.com.
TO-GO, VIRTUAL SERVICES
We have set up two special tabs at www.northportareachamber.com, one for To Go/Pickup/Delivery Service and the other for Virtual Service. Both of these tabs will be updated on a daily basis.
If you have any need for services, I encourage you to check out the services being provided by our chamber members and support your local businesses and organizations during this critical time. Our local businesses and organizations give back to our community on a daily basis and now is the time for our community to give back to them in their time of need.
VIRTUAL LUNCH & LEARN
We're following the CDC restrictions on gatherings and also understand it is important that businesses learn business techniques to help them through these challenging times. To accomplish both of these, we are taking our Lunch and Learn Workshops virtual.
The first Lunch & Learn Workshop, “Create a World Dominating Message and Make More Money," will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9. You can access these using a PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone or Android device.
Learn how to craft your Undisputable Brand Message so you can quickly convey your expertise and compel people to buy from you. Next, hone in on your audience’s true desires to connect them with your perfect product. Because of the challenging times we are experiencing you may find it necessary to adjust your Brand Message to create a “now” message that addresses your customers immediate needs. Finally, we’ll practice together to ensure you’ve nailed this powerful method and make more money. This will be an interactive webinar so you will be able to ask questions and comment to the presenter and the group.
RUKE, our presenter, is a creative entrepreneur and artist in business for over 22 years. The Lunch & Learn Workshop is free and open to all chamber members and to the public thanks to our sponsor, the city of North Port.
NEW MEMBER
We would like to welcome VetCor of Sarsaota to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
