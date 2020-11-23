On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I’d like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
As I think about holiday season, it became clear to me that there are many things I am thankful for here at the chamber. I am thankful for the wonderful members who have invested and continue to support and promote the chamber in their daily activities. Through their networking, high-energy involvement and monthly participation, the membership continues to grow and get stronger.
I am thankful to the North Port residents who continue to make North Port such a wonderful and unique community to live in and do business.
I am thankful to the board of directors who provide me the opportunity to be the executive director and continue to provide leadership, experience and knowledge that has been instrumental in the success we have experienced.
I am thankful for the staff: Denise Berg, who is my right hand at our office and keeps me in check on a daily basis, and Emily Shaw, who has brought a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and energy to our members and is a great asset to our chamber family. Their daily professionalism, hard work ethic and positive attitude have made it such a pleasurable environment to come to work.
I am thankful to our Sarasota County Government Commissioners and staff for recognizing the impact that the COVID-19 Pandemic has had on our small businesses and people of our community and worked with us to distribute CARES Act funding to help.
I am thankful for R.J. Malloy and Ed Davis, who assisted with CARES. Act Business Consultants and Dee Dan Meyers as CARES. Act Administrative Assistant for helping our members complete and submit their applications for funding out of our office.
I am thankful for our city-elected leaders and professional staff who have invested, partnered and assisted in the growth of the chamber and the community.
I am thankful for our volunteers who give endless hours of their time to help us succeed through their assistance at our office and events.
I am thankful for our visitors who come to North Port and experience the wonderful amenities that our community has to offer.
I am thankful to the media outlets that promote chamber and community events which showcase North Port to our residents, businesses and outside communities. I am thankful to the people at the North Port Sun who understand the importance of a strong and successful chamber in their community and provide us the opportunity to write this column.
Frosty Awards
We’re getting ready to kick off our annual Frosty Awards for the most festive holiday decorations for businesses and nonprofits. The Judge’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Award will be awarded Dec. 17 at our awards luncheon. Start decorating soon. Businesses and organizations need to be members of the chamber. Judge’s Choice judging will be 2-8 p.m. Dec. 9. The public can vote for the People’s Choice Award Dec. 7-11 on our Facebook page, or get a paper ballot at our office. To compete for the People’s Choice, e-mail pictures of your decorations and entry form to info@northportareachamber.com by Dec. 3.
Holiday Social
We’re having our Annual Holiday Social on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway. This is a great opportunity for chamber members to celebrate the holidays and to treat and thank their employees for all of the hard work. The cost is $25 and includes appetizers, beverages (cash bar), live music, dancing and more. This year, we are partnering with the North Port Police Department to support their annual Shop with a Cop Program, which assists less-fortunate families with presents for children. Bring a monetary donation or Walmart gift cards to the Holiday Social.
Awards Luncheon
Plan to attend our Annual Awards Banquet, set for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Winners of the 2020 Business-of-the-Year Awards and the Annual Frosty Award Judges Choice & People’s Choice Awards will be announced, and all committee members will be recognized. The cost is $25. Table sponsorships are available. Register before Dec. 14.
New members
We’d like to welcome Dominos, Catholic Charities-Family Haven, Hampton Inn & Suites North Port, Re/Max Services-The Haller Group and Storm Force Inspections to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
