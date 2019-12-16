Chamber members and the public are invited to attend the Annual Awards Banque tset for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
All nominees & winners of the 2019 Business-of-the-Year Awards and the Annual Frosty Award Judges Choice & People’s Choice Awards will be announced and all Committee Members that volunteered over the past year will be recognized.
The cost is $25, and includes a choice of pork loin with fire-roasted apple demi or chicken frances along with whipped potato, green beans and beverages. Table sponsorships are available for $250 (six people) and half-table sponsorships for $150 (three people). These include recognition in the program, verbal recognition, and a special table sponsor sign.
Come join us as we recognize the nominated and winning businesses/organizations for their accomplishments and success. The deadline to register is today, Dec. 17.
And the nominees are …
Here are the nominees for the 2019 Business of the Year Awards.
• Rookie of the Year: Burnt Store Title & Escrow-North Port, Clara’s Clubhouse, Gelmtree Advertising, Home Instead Senior Care-Venice, Nick’s Pool Maintenance, Plantation Golf & Country Club, Spin It Again DJ Service, VisionQuest Leadership.
• Home-Based Business of the Year: Kaplan Tax & Accounting, Mary Kay-Linda L. Zick, Rothco Signs & Design.
• Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Loveland Center, North Port Art Center, Port Charlotte SCORE, Pregnancy Solutions, The Salvation Army of Sarasota County.
• Small Business of the Year: ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, Evolve Chiropractic, GreatFlorida Insurance of North Port, West Villages Improvement District.
• Medium Business of the Year: Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, You’ve Got Maids-Sarasota.
• Large Business of the Year: Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Superior Pools of SWFL.
• Big Business of the Year: Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage, Worksite.
Frosty awards
The following are nominees for the 2019 Frosty Awards:
• ApexNetwork Physical Therapy
• City of North Port (City Hall)
• Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty
• Encompass Medical, LLC
• Evolve Chiropractic
• Heron Creek Golf & Country Club
• La Casa Resident Owned Park
• Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office
• The Rock Box Music School & Stage
Year-End Membership Drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a year-end membership drive.
The concept is to encourage businesses that are not currently a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, to expand their efforts and make a commitment to help their business grow and be more successful.
The chamber wants to help by offering non-members an opportunity to join and receive benefits that will help their business be more successful and grow. Any business that joins by Dec. 31, will receive a free ad in the North Port Sun newspaper ($216 value), will be entered a raffle to win a 55-inch Smart Television ($420 value donated by Walmart Supercenter), and the chamber will waive the $25 administrative free.
This is also the last chance that a business can join the chamber and claim the membership dues on their 2019 business tax return. Any current and active chamber member that solicits and secures a new Chamber Member during the membership drive will receive a $25 credit to their chamber account (for each new member secured) and be entered a raffle to win the "Business Spotlight" in the February 2020 Communicator Newsletter.
New members
The chamber would like to welcome the following businesses as new members: American Legion Post 254, Cliff Wilt International, DK Consultants of Florida, Parsons Marketing Concepts & Events by PMC, and Second Chance Home Furnishings.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com..
