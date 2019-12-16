Bill Gunnin

Chamber members and the public are invited to attend the Annual Awards Banque tset for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.

All nominees & winners of the 2019 Business-of-the-Year Awards and the Annual Frosty Award Judges Choice & People’s Choice Awards will be announced and all Committee Members that volunteered over the past year will be recognized.

The cost is $25, and includes a choice of pork loin with fire-roasted apple demi or chicken frances along with whipped potato, green beans and beverages. Table sponsorships are available for $250 (six people) and half-table sponsorships for $150 (three people). These include recognition in the program, verbal recognition, and a special table sponsor sign.

Come join us as we recognize the nominated and winning businesses/organizations for their accomplishments and success. The deadline to register is today, Dec. 17.

And the nominees are …

Here are the nominees for the 2019 Business of the Year Awards.

• Rookie of the Year: Burnt Store Title & Escrow-North Port, Clara’s Clubhouse, Gelmtree Advertising, Home Instead Senior Care-Venice, Nick’s Pool Maintenance, Plantation Golf & Country Club, Spin It Again DJ Service, VisionQuest Leadership. 

• Home-Based Business of the Year: Kaplan Tax & Accounting, Mary Kay-Linda L. Zick, Rothco Signs & Design.

• Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Loveland Center, North Port Art Center, Port Charlotte SCORE, Pregnancy Solutions, The Salvation Army of Sarasota County.

• Small Business of the Year: ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, Evolve Chiropractic, GreatFlorida Insurance of North Port, West Villages Improvement District.

• Medium Business of the Year: Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, You’ve Got Maids-Sarasota.

• Large Business of the Year: Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Superior Pools of SWFL.

• Big Business of the Year: Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage, Worksite.

Frosty awards

The following are nominees for the 2019 Frosty Awards:

• ApexNetwork Physical Therapy

• City of North Port (City Hall)

• Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty

• Encompass Medical, LLC

• Evolve Chiropractic

• Heron Creek Golf & Country Club

• La Casa Resident Owned Park

• Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office

• The Rock Box Music School & Stage

Year-End Membership Drive

The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a year-end membership drive.

The concept is to encourage businesses that are not currently a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, to expand their efforts and make a commitment to help their business grow and be more successful.

The chamber wants to help by offering non-members an opportunity to join and receive benefits that will help their business be more successful and grow. Any business that joins by Dec. 31, will receive a free ad in the North Port Sun newspaper ($216 value), will be entered a raffle to win a 55-inch Smart Television ($420 value donated by Walmart Supercenter), and the chamber will waive the $25 administrative free.

This is also the last chance that a business can join the chamber and claim the membership dues on their 2019 business tax return. Any current and active chamber member that solicits and secures a new Chamber Member during the membership drive  will receive a $25 credit to their chamber account (for each new member secured) and be entered a raffle to win the "Business Spotlight" in the February 2020 Communicator Newsletter.

New members

The chamber would like to welcome the following businesses as new members: American Legion Post 254, Cliff Wilt International, DK Consultants of Florida, Parsons Marketing Concepts & Events by PMC, and Second Chance Home Furnishings.

Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com..

