We are pleased to announce the North Port Chamber of Commerce’s candidates for the 2020 Business of the Year Contest.
Judges interviewed these candidates Dec. 7-8. The winners of each category will be announced at the Annual Awards Luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
Rookie of the Year
Bytestorm
Change Consulting Solutions
Family Promise of South Sarasota County
Florida Cancer Specialist
Home-Based Business
Gale West-Your Health Consultant
Vision Quest Leadership
Non-Profit Organization
Charlotte Players
Clara’s Clubhouse
Friends of the Shannon Staub Library
Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club
Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County
Small Business
Allstate Insurance-Steve Matthews Agency
Cowork Hive-North Port
Nick’s Pool Maintenance
The Rock Box Music School & Stage
The Axe Haus
Medium Business
Buffalo Graffix
Charlotte State Bank & Trust
Epiphany Health
SeePort Optometry
Large Business
Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty
BIG Business
Grande Aire Services
Lightspeed Voice
Longhorn Steakhouse-Port Charlotte
Olde World Restaurant & Sherwood Forest Lounge
Walmart No. 3387
Worksite
Toys for Tots
We are also proud to be a host location for the local Toys for Tots program, which has been underway for a month. More than 300 families have already requested toys for their children. Bring unwrapped toys to our office at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday by Dec. 23. There is a special need for toys for boys and girls ages 8-14.
The North Port Marine Corps League Detachment 948 has received a facility from Pan American Properties, at 5920 Pan American Blvd., to collect, sort and distribute toys. If you missed the Dec. 7 deadline to request toys, families can still call 941-769-7331 to request a “Special” sign-in form. This will be processed, and toys will be provided, as available. Families will be called when toy packages are ready.
Ribbon-cutting
Join us at Riverchase Dermatology’s new office location, 2481 Bobcat Village Center Road, Suite 101, in North Port, at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. See what types of services they have available to offer. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Face masks will be required. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all.
