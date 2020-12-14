We are pleased to announce the North Port Chamber of Commerce’s candidates for the 2020 Business of the Year Contest.

Judges interviewed these candidates Dec. 7-8. The winners of each category will be announced at the Annual Awards Luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Plantation Golf & Country Club.

Rookie of the Year

Bytestorm

Change Consulting Solutions

Family Promise of South Sarasota County

Florida Cancer Specialist

Home-Based Business

Gale West-Your Health Consultant

Vision Quest Leadership

Non-Profit Organization

Charlotte Players

Clara’s Clubhouse

Friends of the Shannon Staub Library

Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club

Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County

Small Business

Allstate Insurance-Steve Matthews Agency

Cowork Hive-North Port

Nick’s Pool Maintenance

The Rock Box Music School & Stage

The Axe Haus

Medium Business

Buffalo Graffix

Charlotte State Bank & Trust

Epiphany Health

SeePort Optometry

Large Business

Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty

BIG Business

Grande Aire Services

Lightspeed Voice

Longhorn Steakhouse-Port Charlotte

Olde World Restaurant & Sherwood Forest Lounge

Walmart No. 3387

Worksite

Toys for Tots

We are also proud to be a host location for the local Toys for Tots program, which has been underway for a month. More than 300 families have already requested toys for their children. Bring unwrapped toys to our office at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday by Dec. 23. There is a special need for toys for boys and girls ages 8-14.

The North Port Marine Corps League Detachment 948 has received a facility from Pan American Properties, at 5920 Pan American Blvd., to collect, sort and distribute toys. If you missed the Dec. 7 deadline to request toys, families can still call 941-769-7331 to request a “Special” sign-in form. This will be processed, and toys will be provided, as available. Families will be called when toy packages are ready.

Ribbon-cutting

Join us at Riverchase Dermatology’s new office location, 2481 Bobcat Village Center Road, Suite 101, in North Port, at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. See what types of services they have available to offer. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Face masks will be required. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.

