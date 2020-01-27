The much-anticipated North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Community Guides are here.
This annual publication provides valuable information about the chamber, chamber partners, city of North Port and surrounding communities. It also provides an orientation to the community about what is available to our residents, businesses and visitors.
The 2020 Community Guides are available for free at the chamber office and other designated locations throughout the community.
I'd like to thank all the advertisers for supporting the 2020 Community Guide and making it possible for the Chamber to provide this publication for free to our community. The 2020 Community Guides provide a directory of businesses that are members of the North Port Chamber. These businesses have been checked by the chamber through the Better Business Bureau prior to joining. These businesses are reputable and reliable businesses that provide a valuable service and give back to our community.
I encourage each of you to call upon these chamber businesses when you need any products and services.
Chamber orientation
We will be conducting an orientation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the Community Room on the second floor at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port. It's designed to provide information on the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership to new, current and prospective members. Benefits and opportunities are offered to help businesses and organizations promote their products and services to the community and help their business or organization grow and succeed. It's free and open to all, but please register in advance so that proper arrangements can be made. Doughnuts, fruit, coffee and water will be provided.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
The Chamber will be conducting a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Reclaimed Living, located at 12713 S. Tamiami Trail in North Port, at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Chamber office. Join us as we welcome Reclaimed Living to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and see what types of services they have available to offer. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are open to all Chamber Members and to the public.
Newcomer Day
The city of North Port and the Chamber of Commerce, will host a North Port Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Information tables will include North Port city departments and divisions, along with community groups, organizations, civic clubs and businesses. New residents and businesses, including those considering moving here, can talk to representatives and learn more about this continuous growing community.
Job Fair
CareerSource Suncoast, Herald-Tribune Media Group, the city of North Port and chamber will host a job fair on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. More than 20 employers from Manatee and Sarasota counties will be on-site to meet with job seekers, many interviewing and making job offers during the event. Participating employers include the city of North Port, Sarasota County government, Bankers Life, city of Venice, Sarasota County Schools, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, CAE Healthcare, The Resort at Longboat Key Club and more. All industries are represented as well as positions ranging from entry-level to professional. Employers interested in attending may contact Jen Zak at jzak@careersourcesc.com. Past job fairs have averaged 250 job seekers in attendance. This event is open to the public. Bring several copies of your resume and dress to impress. For more details and a full list of participating employers, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
Business & Community Expo
We will be holding the 34th Annual Business & Community Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the George Mullen Activity Center. Worksite is once again the Title Sponsor of the Business & Community Expo. This year's theme will be BIG — Baseball Is Great. The Expo is designed to showcase business products and services that are available to the community.
We're holding it in conjunction with the city's BIG Rally event, immediately following the Expo, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the City Green in North Port. The BIG Rally will be a community celebration recognizing the first full Spring Training Season for the Atlanta Braves in North Port and the economic impact it will have on North Port. Live music, family activities, entertainment and wiener dog races will be provided at no cost to the community. Food and drinks will be available for sale. The Expo is open and free to the public.
The Chamber encourages all businesses and organizations to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote their business or organization to the community and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters. Vendor booths and sponsorships are available.
The first 300 participants will receive a complimentary goodie bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members. Every vendor will give away door prizes to the public. The Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays will give away tickets to their spring training baseball games every hour. The grand prize is two tickets on the Key West Express.
New Chamber members
We would like to welcome the following businesses as new members: Anne Kyer (Friend Membership), Comprehensive Childcare Associates, Lea Thompson (Friend Membership) and Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Springs Archaeological Society.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
