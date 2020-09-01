The new 2020 North Port maps are now here and available at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd.
The maps are free to the public and are made possible due to chamber members purchasing advertising. The new maps have the most updated roadway and ZIP code information in North Port and portions of Charlotte County. We would like to encourage the public to support and patronize the businesses listed on the maps.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
Please join us at these free ceremonies as we welcome both of these new chamber members to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce:
• Friday, 1:30 p.m., Peachwave Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt, 12157 Mercado Drive, Venice (inside West Villages Market Place Plaza). Come and sample their yogurt.
• Sept 11, 4 p.m., Luxury Closets, 14385 Tamiami Trail, Unit B, North Port. Wine, beer and finger food will be provided.
LUNCH & LEARN
Our Lunch & Learn sessions are returning back to live, face-to-face workshops. Because of the CDC recommendations, we can only allow 40 people to attend. Please register early at www.northportareachamber.com. On Sept. 10, Scott Heinis from Bytestorm LLC and Cowork HIVE will demonstrate some of the communication technology that has become popular during the current business crisis. Learn how to use this technology to promote your business, connect with customers and potential customers and create an authority footprint in your industry. Create live examples during the workshop. The workshop is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. These workshops are presented by the chamber, in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no charge, thanks to our workshop sponsor DK Consultants of Florida.
WOMEN IN BUSINESS
The chamber will host a free virtual Women in Business Conference from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. The theme of the Conference is “When Life Gives You Lemons.” Reserve your spot by registering at www.NorthPortAreaChamber.com. The forum is presented by the chamber along with SCORE Chapter 318, the City of North Port Economic Development Division and Vision Quest Leadership LLC. Promotional opportunities are available for local businesses via sponsorships and an electronic coupon books. Proceeds from the coupon book will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center. Please contact Joanne Cumiskey at 517-304-7676 or joanne@vqleadership.com for more information.
JOB & CAREER FAIR
We will be partnering with CareerSource Suncoast to provide a Virtual Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25. This event will be held virtually allow employers to sign up as vendors and solicit employment opportunities to job seekers. Job seekers will have the opportunity to submit a resume virtually and search available employers who have signed up as a vendor. The event is open to everyone. Vendor registration for chamber members is $50, and $100 for nonmembers. There is no cost for job seekers. Deadline to register as a vendor is Sept. 23.
BILLBOARD CAMPAIGN
Our “BILL”board campaign is a smashing success for the chamber and its participating partners. This week we celebrate Pinch-A-Penny North Port Store No. 232, Mills Roy Luxury Travel, Cocoa Yoga Café, Burnt Store Title & Escrow and Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.
NEW MEMBER
We would like to welcome Family Promise of South Sarasota County Inc. as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
