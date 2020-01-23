Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources announces the return of the popular “One Book, One Community” program for 2020 with the selection of Kate Moore’s “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women.”
Author Kate Moore will speak and sign books at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at the STC Conference Center, next to the Staub Library. No registration is required, and books will be available for purchase. Check the online calendar at scgov.net/library or visit the branch for the most up-to-date information. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College at the corner of Toledo Blade and Cranberry Blvd.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Teens Who Code, 10 a.m.-noon. Teens will be challenged to use code to solve real-world problems that they care about. Recommended for grades 6-12.
Game Mania!, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Players of all ages are invited. Pick from our huge inventory of tabletop board games and arcade adventures including basketball, cornhole, Giant Connect 4, and more!
MONDAY, JAN. 27
Alzheimer’s Association: Caregiver College, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Get helpful tips to assist families in having honest and caring conversations with family members about dementia, including driving, going to see a doctor, and advance planning.
Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1-3 p.m. Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. Play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Registration is recommended.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
Read with the Dogs, 3:30-4:30 p.m. All ages are invited to drop in and say hello to our certified pet therapy dogs and their parents.
Teen Advisory Board, 6-7:30 p.m. Make a difference at your local library and get community service hours. All in grades 6-12 are welcome to join!
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in FREE Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Teen Free Write, 4-5 p.m. Write in a relaxing, low stress environment with friends.
Zumba 6-Week Program, 6-7 p.m. Wear workout clothes and sneakers; bring a bottle of water and a towel.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Baby Time: Hats, Coats, and Mittens, 10-10:30 a.m. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time: Hats, Coats, and Mittens, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
Story Time: Hats, Coats, and Mittens, 11-11:30 a.m. Reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Recommended for ages 4 and up.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Shannon Staub Book Club, 6-7 p.m. “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
Introduction to Genealogy Research, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about genealogy research through Ancestry, Heritage Quest, and other databases. Registration is required.
One Book Author Kate Moore and “The Radium Girls,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. (See above.)
AARP Free Tax Help, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. AARP free tax help. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), and documentation to support their income and deductions. Visit the Reference Desk to make appointments.
Advanced Genealogy Research, 1-3 p.m. (requires previous training from the introductory class at 10 a.m.) One-on-one research assistance available for advanced students. Students need names, dates, and locations of people to be researched on the databases. Registration required.
The Ukulele Club, 2-3:30 p.m. Bring your ukulele and surround yourself with fellow ukulele lovers. Some experience is required, and registration is recommended.
