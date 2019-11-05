I just returned from my annual trip to see family in South Carolina.
And, lo and behold, the only thing I brought home was additional six pounds.
Yep, every year I go to South Carolina I put on weight. I try to exercise while I'm there, and I really don't eat that much more, so I am dumbfounded to figure out what happens.
Maybe it's because I sit too much. Or, maybe it's the hushpuppies. I did manage to woof down a couple dozen hushpuppies on the trip (actually I lost count after a dozen or so). No one makes them better than Bush's Seafood in Graniteville, South Carolina.
A night of shag dancing in North Myrtle Beach on Halloween night didn't help keep the weight down. I even went to the Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach, figuring I could walk around and get some exercise as long as I stayed away from the fried seafood they were offering.
But, then I came upon a vendor from Drunken Jacks restaurant in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. They were selling hushpuppies. What can I say? I'm a weak person.
Apparently there was a lot going on while I was away. So, if you'll pardon me for asking:
• I wonder how many showed up for Tokie Bobby's big party?
• Has Chris Evans opened his new restaurant in Fishermen's Village?
• Did you know Jeanette Devries, of Maple Leaf Estates, is about to turn 100?
• Can you believe Sunseeker resort will be taking reservations by the end of the year? Apparently John Redmond, president of Allegiant Travel Company, says they have had 80,000 inquiries about the planned resort and will have 280,000 room nights available in 2021.
• Did you realize Charlotte County's Meals on Wheels has been around 50 years? I read that and was surprised to know they can serve 41,600 meals a year. This is a great organization and I'm sure they are glad to have the snowbirds returning soon to reinforce the delivery corps.
• Will Lost Lagoon ever happen? I am betting it will, but the proposed downtown and water park developers continue to drag their feet. I saw where Charlotte County commissioners rejected their plan to put commercial buildings on the edge of the property they are attempting to buy. It looks like they would like to cherry pick the best locations instead of developing the entire piece of land. Glad to hear commissioners turned down the idea.
• How about that new hotel going in on Sandhill Boulevard? Charlotte commissioners gave the OK for the 83-room Home 2 Suites while I was away. I am betting this will be a good place for construction workers, among others, to settle in.
• When will we know more about the peculiar circumstances surrounding the death of Janice Ridgeway? She was the woman who was released from the Charlotte County Jail 12 hours after she was arrested for a scuffle with her husband. She never left the jail property, however, and was found dead the next morning, according to a report, from a drug overdose. But where did she get the drugs? This is all very puzzling.
• And, finally, did you know one of Charlotte High's greatest boosters, Tom Hannon, turned 90? Happy belated birthday Tom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.