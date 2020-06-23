The Department of Health and Human Services has given 22,000 masks to the city of North Port for distribution to residents.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the city to be a distribution center for these masks.
Residents can stop by the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to pick up these free masks.
These masks are not N95 masks. These are cloth face coverings. Face masks are limited to five per person.
GOLF UMBRELLAS
Rainy season is here, and we are selling 60-inch coverage Firm Grip golf umbrellas for $10. The umbrellas come in a solid black, or black and white, and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. They are for sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Thanks to a generous donation from David Cotton with Amedisys Home Health, the first five nurses who come to our office will receive a complimentary umbrella. The umbrellas will make great gifts for Father’s Day.
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
Every week, the chamber hosts a 30-minute “Business Spotlight Show” on WKDW 97.5 FM Radio. We tape at 11:30 a.m. Fridays, and air at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays on 97.5 FM. We also broadcast live on our Facebook page. The show is designed to showcase chamber businesses and organizations that provide great products and services to our community. This week, we’ll be showcasing the Simply Renew Med Spa. Please join us.
COFFEE WITH THE DOCS
We will continue our weekly Live Facebook “Coffee with the Docs” sessions this week with Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health discussing the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak. It's on the chamber’s Facebook page at 8 a.m. Friday.
Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch will provide the latest updates on the status of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and will share their expertise knowledge. Ask Dr. Gross and Dr. Crouch questions by submitting questions in the “Comment Box” on our Facebook page during the show, or e-mailing their questions to info@northportareachamber.com.
SUMMER 'BILL'BOARDS
Our Summer “BILL”board campaign continues to a smashing success for the chamber and its participating partners. Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various business partners that request to have their business or organization promoted through this campaign. During the day, I will email a promotional flyer about their business or organization, post the promotional flyer and conduct a live posting on the chamber’s Facebook page. This program is free to all chamber businesses, and dates are still available.
I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Restore Medical Partners, Suncoast Mobile RV Repair, Dream Vacations – Ed and Robin Rinkewich, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Simply Renew Med Spa.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome David Alan Graham Photography, Dubz BBQ, Peachwave West Villages and Resurrection Pools as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.