Shannon Staub Library will offer teens the chance to endure the best of the worst cinema has to offer in a unique and interactive game show atmosphere.
The Bad Movie Night Challenge is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday where teens are invited to enter the arena of cheesy cinema. In addition to viewing a clip show of humorous scenes from throughout history and around the world, they will take on a series of challenges and mini-games that will earn them prizes in the same tongue-in-cheek vein as the films themselves.
The event is free, open to the public, just in time for spring break, and recommended for kids in grades six through 12. Check the online calendar at scgov.net/library or visit the branch for the most up-to-date information. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College at the corner of Toledo Blade and Cranberry Blvd.
Here’s what else is happening this week at the library:
SATURDAY
Teens Who Code, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn the four core computer science concepts every programmer needs to know. Teens use code to solve real-world problems. Recommended for grades 6-12.
Explore Your World Family Class, 2-3 p.m. UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County and Sarasota County Libraries introduce the “Explore Your World” backpack kit, brimming with multiple child-friendly tools and activities to help adventurers of all ages explore everything from their neighborhoods to nature. Learn more about this exciting new feature and how you can check out the backpack at any Sarasota County public library in this explorative program. For ages 4 and up. Parental supervision is recommended.
MONDAY
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. Play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome, as help is given to those who need it. Chess sets provided.
TUESDAY
Bad Movie Night Challenge, 5:30-7 p.m. (See above.)
WEDNESDAY
40 Carrots: Partners in Play, 10:15 -11:15 a.m. Uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in Free Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited; pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Teen Free Draw, 4-5 p.m. Draw in a relaxing environment with friends. Snacks are provided.
THURSDAY
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Baby Time: Springtime, 10-10:30 a.m. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-1 years old.
Toddler Time: Springtime, 10:30-11 a.m. Great stories, songs, dances, and movement activities, young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 1-3.
Story Time: Springtime, 11-11:30 a.m. Fun-filled morning of reading, singing, dancing, learning kindergarten readiness skills and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Crafty Things, 2-3:30 p.m. Fun and easy crafts. For adults and seniors.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club full of fun reading, writing, and gardening adventures, with nature providing prompts for our exercises. For ages 6 and up.
FRIDAY
AARP Free Tax Help, 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Taxpayers should bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), and documentation to support their income and deductions. Visit the reference desk for appointments.
Ukulele Club, 3-4:30 p.m. Bring your instrument and surround yourself with fellow ukulele lovers in South County. Watch, interact, play, and learn from each other. Some experience is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.