The North Port Area Chamber will host “3 R’s of Real Estate,” a seminar sponsored by Stewart Title. It's 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 5664 Tuscola Blvd., North Port.
The seminar will feature Dr. Ted C. Jones, Stewart Title Guaranty Company’s chief economist and an internationally recognized real estate expert. Jones has completed numerous mass-appraisal assignments, including more than $3 billion of income-producing property owned by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
It's free and open to the public, and breakfast will be provided, but seating is limited to 60. Reservations are first-come, first-served at www.northportareachamber.com.
Business & Community Expo
Our 35th annual Business & Community Expo, presented by Worksite, is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The expo is free, and is designed to allow local businesses to showcase their products and services to the community.
The first 300 people get goodie bags filled with promotional items provided by chamber businesses, and chances to win prizes each hour. Prizes include two tickets in a suite box including food and drinks for the March 25 Tampa Bay Rays spring training game, and an Atlanta Braves basket which includes two spring training game ticket vouchers, two Braves jerseys, a Braves hat, a Braves baseball and more. There will also be a grand prize drawing for an outdoor grill donated by Home Depot at the conclusion of the Expo.
The layout will be modified this year in accordance with CDC recommended social distancing guidelines. Face mask wearing is recommended for this event and masks will be provided if anyone does not have one.
Lunch & Learn
Marc Miles, business attorney and BNI director consultant, will show us the Ten Commandments of Networking at our Lunch & Learn Workshop, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at the Hampton Inn and Suites North Port. It's presented by the North Port Chamber in partnership with the city of North Port and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch will be provided at no cost thanks to our workshop sponsor Buffalo Wings and Rings in North Port. Seating will be limited to 35. Register in advance at www.northportareachamber.com on our Events Page.
Net @ Noon
Our Net @ Noon Luncheon will have a St. Patrick's Day theme at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18 at Beef 'O' Brady’s, 1037 N. Sumter Blvd. It's $15 in advance, $20 at the door. We'll introduce new members. This is open to all members; non-members are invited to see if membership can help your business. Reserve by March 16. No walk-up registration.
Ribbon-cutting
We're celebrating a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. March 20 at Diamond Events near the food court at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Check out the programs and services they offer. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free to everyone. Please register in advance. Face masks will be required. If you do not have one, we'll provide one.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC at 8 a.m. Friday. Drs. Lee Gross and William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New member
We'd like to welcome Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy & Balance Center as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.