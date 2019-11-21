Shannon Staub Library is having an open mic for anybody interested in performing for a group.
We welcome musicians, karaoke, poetry, short stories, and more. Come on out to the Shannon Staub Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• Teen Game Design, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Teens come up with a game concept, design it and test it! Come back each month to work on your project. Work with others to troubleshoot problems and share ideas. This program is recommended for ages 11-18. Registration is recommended.
Monday, Nov. 25
• Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1-3 p.m. Interested in genealogy or building your family tree? Let us help! Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
• Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome to come, as help is given to those who need it! Chess sets are provided. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Technology Rescue, 10 a.m.-noon. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert! See the Reference Desk for more information. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
• Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Want to learn more about Florida-friendly gardens, composting, or citrus trees? Need a plant or insect identified? Every Tuesday, the library hosts a Plant Clinic where homeowners can receive research-based lawn, landscape, and pest management help from UF/ IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers. These sessions are made possible through a partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. For more information, call 941-861-5000 or 941-861-9807.
• Lego Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
• Teen Advisory Board, 6-7:30 p.m. Join the Teen Advisory Board to make a difference at your local library and get community service hours. Make decisions about upcoming teen events, the Teen Zone, and the YA collection. Snacks will be provided! All in grades 6-12 are welcome to join!
Thursday-Friday, Nov. 28-29
Closed for Thanksgiving.
