Start off 2020 with a friendly philosophic conversation at the Shannon Staub Library.
Socrates Café are gatherings around the world where people from different backgrounds get together and exchange thoughtful ideas and experiences while embracing the central theme of the Socratic method: that we learn more when we respectfully listen and debate ideas with others.
No preparation is necessary; just come with an open mind and a friendly attitude and be willing to let your mind expand.
The library’s first Socrates Café will be 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 10.
Here's what's going on this week at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port:
Saturday, Dec. 21
Teen Video Game Tournament: Dragon Ball Fighterz, 12:30-2 p.m. Join us for a quarterly video game tournament in the Teen Zone! Pizza will be provided. For teens in grades 6-12.
Monday, Dec. 23
Where Do You Think You’re From? – Building Your Family Tree, 1-3 p.m. Interested in genealogy or building your family tree? Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 24-25
The library is closed for the Christmas holiday.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels are welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, 12-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Bring your own projects for development, prototyping, and production, or start something new. Library staff will be available to answer questions and assist with equipment setup.
Shannon Staub Library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. For information, visit www. scgov.net, call 941-861-1741, email wblydenburgh@scgov.net.
