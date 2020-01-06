We at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce are getting ready for our Annual Meeting luncheon with the State of the City Address and Business Advocate Hall of Fame Induction. It's all set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
We will induct the recipient of the 2020 Business Advocate Hall of Fame. This award is designed to recognize and honor an individual who has dedicated their time and efforts in support of the Business Community. The recipient’s name will be included on a plaque that will be displayed at the chamber office and will receive a recognition award at the luncheon.
This year, we are honored to announce that the recipient is John Zagrobelny, co-owner and co-founder of the Olde World Restaurant & Sherwood Forest Lounge. Accepting the award on behalf of John will be his wife, Christine Zagrobelny.
North Port City Manager Peter Lear will provide the State of the City Address, and the chamber will present our annual report to the chamber membership.
Tickets for this event sell out every year. Cost is $35 for chamber members and guests. Table sponsorships are available for $350 and include seating for table of eight, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. Half-table sponsorships are available for $200, and include seating for four people, listing in the program, name at table and verbal recognition at the event. The deadline to make reservations is Jan. 17.
Impact fees
The city of North Port will provide an overview of the revised impact fee schedule that is being considered by the City Commission to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Business & Economic Development Committee 8:30 a.m. today (Tuesday) in room 302 at North Port City Hall.
The commissioners had a second reading of the ordinance at their commission meeting last week, and voted to bring the ordinance to a third reading in order to clarify some language in the ordinance. Changes to the impact fee schedule includes an increase in impact fees and assessments. The Business Economic Development Committee is open to all chamber members and to the public. Doughnuts, coffee and water will be provided.
Ribbon-cutting
We're having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tommy's Express Car Wash, 1141 Front Place, North Port (Sumter and Price) at noon today (Tuesday). Refreshments and door prizes will be provided and everyone who attends can get a free car wash.
New chamber members
The chamber would like to welcome the following businesses that joined during the year-end membership drive: 21st Century Oncology, Agnus Maintenance & Flooring, Alamanda Garden Club of North Port, American Legion Post 254, Blue Ocean Mechanical Services, Cetera Advisor Networks, Mary E. Disher, Charlie Foxtrot Brewing, Cliff Wilt International, Cooling Dynamics Refrigeration & Air, DK Consultants of Florida, Dough on the Go, Island Pro Painting and Pressure Washing, Law Offices of Marc J. Miles PA, Parsons Marketing Concepts & Events by PMC, Second Chance Home Furnishings, and Southwest Florida Honor Flight.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
