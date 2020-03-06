This week, the Shannon Staub Library is hosting a Teen Movie Night in the Teen Zone for ages 11-18. Come out to watch the first installment of a prehistoric trilogy about a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur attacking a theme park.
Popcorn will be provided at this event. Visit the branch or call 941-861-1110 for the most up-to-date information. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College at the corner of Toledo Blade and Cranberry Blvd.
TODAY, MARCH 7
• Yoga for Beginners, 10:30 a.m.-noon. 90-minutes of Upa Yoga designed for all levels; free and open to all ages 7 and up. Bring a yoga mat and a towel and arrive on an empty stomach. RSVP at www.innerengineering.com/free-sessions. Walk-ins are also welcome.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
• Alzheimer’s Association: Caregiver College, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Learn about Alzheimer’s disease including its impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms. Connect with a local Alzheimer’s Association representative and learn about the Association’s resources.
• Building Your Family Tree, 1-3 p.m. Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744.
• Teen Arts and Crafts: Decoupage, 4-5:30 p.m. Using torn paper and glue, transform ordinary objects like clipboards, boxes, and furniture into artistic masterpieces. Follow along with our guided activity or use our supplies to work on your own independent project.
• Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. Play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome to come, as help is given to those who need it. Chess sets are provided.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
• Tinker Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Families are invited every month to explore select gadgets from our Creation Station and traditional toys like LEGOs that engage in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math. Recommended for ages 5-10.
• Teen Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free movie showing with friends in the Teen Zone. Popcorn and other snacks will be provided. Recommended for ages 11-18.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
• Forty Carrots: Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. For mobile babies to 5 years old. Drop in to enjoy special play time with your child, meet our friendly Parenting Educators and discover how Forty Carrots Family Center can help you enjoy parenting even more. Space is limited; pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
• Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45-12:45 a.m. For parents and babies ages birth to seven months old. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with our Parenting Educators.
• Intro to Sewing, 1:30-3:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Register at scgov.net/library.
• Teen Study Hall, 4-5 p.m. Do homework, study, or read and relax with friends. Snacks are provided.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
• Baby Time: St. Patrick’s Day, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. Ages 0-1.
• Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
• Toddler Time: St. Patrick’s Day, 10:30-11 a.m. Great stories, songs, dances, and movement activities, young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. Ages 1-3.
• Story Time: St. Patrick’s Day, 11-11:30 a.m. Reading, singing, dancing, learning kindergarten readiness skills and crafts. Ages 3-5.
• Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Bring your own projects for development, prototyping, and production, or start something new. Library staff will be available to answer questions and assist with equipment setup.
• Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. Fun reading, writing, and gardening adventures, with nature providing prompts for our exercises. Ages 6-up.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
• Socrates Café, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Friendly philosophic conversation
• AARP Free Tax Help, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Taxpayers should bring photo ID, their Social Security card (or SSA 1099), and documentation to support their income and deductions. Visit the reference desk to make your appointment.
