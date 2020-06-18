NORTH PORT — On June 7, Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America shook off the dreariness of the pandemic by hosting a Literary Evening. They did so in full compliance with CDC guidelines and health department recommendations, presenting the evening’s entertainment on Zoom, an online platform offering live "virtual" meetings with audio and video features.
The president of Branch 56, Alexandra Popel, kicked off the program by welcoming all guests, which at times topped 80 people. The guests joined the virtual program from around the world. They could be seen relaxing in the comfort of their homes, with many enjoying a favorite beverage or snack as they took in the entertainment. Many wore traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts and greeted friends whom they hadn’t seen for months before the entertainment began.
The program opened with a video depicting a moving Ukrainian ballad by composer Myroslav Skoryk, performed by B. Pivnenko, violinist, and conductor, Oksana Lyniv. Ms. Popel then recited a touching poem, My Native Language, and introduced the event’s organizer, Ksenia Rakowsky.
Ms. Rakowsky, who is the Cultural Affairs chairperson for Branch 56, envisioned the event, and organized performers, entertainment, videography, and marketing for the program. She also served as the master of ceremonies for the production.
Performances included poetry readings, anecdotes, spirited and often humorous story-telling, a bandura (a distinctly Ukrainian string instrument) performance by Roma Long, an organ and musical act by Mykhailo Tsapar, and a comedy routine by Oleh Chmir along with a video featuring him in a Ukrainian operetta.
The performers starred Olya Hron in Ukrainian costume, Lidia Bilous, Lyubov Dmytryshyn Chasto, Ihor Rakowsky, and Lana Yarymovych. Technical assistance for the event was provided by Lyubomir Boychuk and Alexandra Popel.
The evening’s performances last about 85 minutes and concluded with resounding applause.
For more about the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, visit the organization's Facebook page, or the national website unwla.org.
Patricia Zalisko is English language press secretary for the Ukrainian National Women’s League Branch 56.
