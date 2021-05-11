Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of American and other Ukrainian American organizations based in North Port, conducted a presentation at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library in Venice.
The April 24 event was organized by Professor Vira Bodnaruk, who chairs Branch 56’s public relations committee and serves on its auditing committee, and Mary Louise Fischer, the library’s assistant manager. Alexandra Popel is branch president.
The outdoor presentation was titled “Ukrainian Americans in Sarasota County: History and Culture” and detailed their many contributions to Sarasota County as the community marks its centennial. These range from sponsoring scholarships, organizing community educational and cultural events, preparing and offering meals to the public, providing medical relief and basic necessities for war-ravaged Ukraine after Russia’s incursion, and reaching out to register community members for the covid vaccine or arranging transportation to their appointments.
Other members of Professor Bodnaruk’s committee included the UNWLA, the United Ukrainian American Organizations of North Port, the Ukrainian American Veterans, the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, and the Ukrainian Language Society. Rounding out the committee were Ann Marie Susla, Victor Lisnyczyj, Slava Stefanyshyn, Anna Macielinski, Irene Copie and Bohdana Puzyk.
The outdoor presentation included a discussion, and a handout created by Anna Macielinski. Historical photographs in the handout were provided by Victor Lisnyczyj and Professor Bodnaruk.
Ann Marie Susla, who delivered a talk based on Dr. Bodnaruk’s presentation on the 40th anniversary of North Port’s Ukrainian Center (“Oseredok”), was followed by Irene Copie and Bohdana Puzyk, who concentrated on Ukraine’s unique traditional art forms. Copie and Puzyk invited guests to enter the library at the conclusion of the talk to observe Copie’s pysanky-making demonstration and view the Spring-Easter displays arranged by Branch 56’s Slava Stefanyshyn.
Stefanyshyn chaired another UNWLA Br. 56 committee that created the Jacaranda Public Library and similar displays in four other Sarasota County’s public libraries.
Patricia Zalisko is English language press secretary for the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, Branch 56, North Port.
