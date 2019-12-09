North Port seems to be ablaze with holiday lights and decorations.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will award its Annual Frosty Awards to the chamber business or organization judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations.
This year, there will be two categories in which the Frosty Awards be awarded: the Judge’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Award. Judging for the Judges award will take place between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 10).
The public will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award this week through Friday (Dec. 13) by completing a ballot form at each of the decorating business or organization location or voting on the Chamber website, www.northportareachamber.com.
The Annual Frosty Award will be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at our annual awards luncheon. Below are the names of the businesses/organizations, and their addresses, that are competing in the Annual Frosty Award Contest.
• ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, 14899 Tamiami Trail.
• City of North Port, lobbies on all three floors, City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
• Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, 14972 Tamiami Trail
• Encompass Medical, 14253 Tamiami Trail
• Evolve Chiropractic, 1219 N. Sumter Blvd.
• Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd.
• La Casa Resident Owned Park, 300 El Prado
• Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office, inside City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
• The Rock Box Music School & Stage, 5400 S. Biscayne Drive, Suite F & G
Year-End Membership Drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is conducting a "Year End" Membership Drive". The concept of this Membership Drive is to encourage businesses that are not currently a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, to expand their efforts and make a commitment to help their business grow and be more successful. The Chamber wants to help by offering non-Chamber businesses an opportunity to join the Chamber and receive benefits that will help their business be more successful and grow. Any business that joins the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce by December 31, 2019, will receive a FREE Ad in the North Port Sun newspaper ($216 value), will be entered a raffle to win a 55” Smart Television ($420.00 value donated by Walmart Supercenter) and the Chamber will waive the $25.00 administrative free. This is also the last chance that a business can join the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and claim the membership dues on their 2019 business tax return. Any current and active Chamber Member that solicits and secures a new Chamber Member during the "Membership Drive" will receive a $25.00 credit to their Chamber account (for each new Chamber Member secured) and be entered a raffle to win the "Business Spotlight" in the February 2020 Communicator Newsletter.
Awards Luncheon
Chamber members and the public are invited to the Annual Awards Banquet, set for 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. All nominees and winners of the 2019 Business-of-the-Year Awards and the Annual Frosty Awards will be announced. All committee members who volunteered over the past year will be recognized. The cost is $25 and includes a choice of pork loin with fire-roasted apple demi or chicken frances, along with whipped potato, green beans and beverages. Table sponsorships are $250 for six people or half-table for $150. Come join us as we recognize the nominated and winning businesses/organizations for their accomplishments and success. Space is limited, so register for now.
Toys for Tots
We are an official drop-off location for the Holiday Toys for Tots program, sponsored by the Marine Corps League, Detachment 948. Please help us bring the joy of the holiday season to a deserving child by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy. Batteries for toys are especially helpful. The collection is at 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., and will end Dec. 13.
Shoe Box for Seniors
The chamber is a drop-off location for the Holiday Shoe Box for Seniors program. You can fill a wrapped shoe box with gifts that will be delivered to needy seniors of our community like stamps, stationery, a nice pen, socks, slippers, books, lotions, personal hygiene items, games, puzzles, crafting kits, sweets and treats, etc., by Dec. 9. Please wrap the top and bottom of the shoe box separately and state whether it is for a male or female.
New members
The Chamber would like to welcome the following businesses as new Members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: 21st Century Oncology, Blue Ocean Mechanical Services, Charlie Foxtrot Brewing, and Southwest Florida Honor Flight.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportarea chamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.