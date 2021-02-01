The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Virtual Candidate Forum for the North Port Commission District 1 seat. All are invited to watch.
It’s set for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will be available live on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NPACC. Candidates will participate through Zoom video conferencing.
The candidates are Joseph Garren, Walt Grzesnikowski and Alice White. Each will answer prepared questions compiled by members of our Chamber Government Relations Committee and will have the opportunity to provide an opening and closing statement.
We thank Cowork HIVE of North Port and Bytestorm for helping make our Virtual Candidate Forum available to the public.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rob Hurth Photography at noon today, Feb. 2. The address is 2395 Tamiami Trail, Suite 15, Port Charlotte. Please join us as we welcome Rob to the chamber and see what types of services he has to offer. Pizza, snacks and beverages will be provided. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all. To follow CDC guidelines and maintain safe social distancing, attendees are requested to register in advance.
Breakfast Club Networking
Our next Breakfast Club Networking event is 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd., North Port. It’s open to all, there is no cost to attend unless you wish to order breakfast. Guests are invited to see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member of the our chamber. Seating is limited and everyone must register in advance. No walk-up registration will be permitted. Attendees will have their temperature checked and hand sanitizer will be provided. If you don’t have a face mask, one will be provided.
North Port Newcomer Day
The city of North Port, along with the chamber of commerce, will host a North Port Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Many city departments and divisions, along with community groups, organizations and businesses will have information tables where everyone can meet representatives and learn more about this continuously growing community.
Leadership Charity Raffle
The 2021 Leadership North Port Class is conducting a charity raffle to benefit local nonprofit organizations. Enter to win a gift basket with red wine straight from Puglia, Italy, a coupon for Trattoria da Mino, T-shirt and — best of all — dinner prepared for six in your home by Italian chef, Mino Candelora, owner of Trattoria da Mino. The winner has the option to eat the dinner with friends at Trattoria da Mino, if they prefer.
The drawing will take place live on Facebook on Feb. 12, by the Leadership North Port class of 2021. Tickets are $25. Buy your ticket at www.northportareachamber.com under the Leadership North Port tab, or at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC at 8 a.m. Friday. Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen to the show live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Abbott Air-North Port, Family Doctors of North Port, Roman’s Service Cooling & Heating, and Storm Smart Hurricane Screens as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.