Join author David Rottenberg as he reads his heartwarming and funny picture book, "Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig," and be entertained by young dancers from the Sarasota Ballet as they enact the story for all to see.
Families will participate in a movement activity and have the chance to ask the presenters questions following the performance.
Autographed books will be on hand for purchase. Patrons must register all members of their party by phone or in person at the library. Each registrant will be given an admission slip on the day of the event.
This special performance will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8. Visit the branch or call 941-861-1110 for the most up-to-date information. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, on the campus of the Suncoast Technical College at Toledo Blade and Cranberry Blvd.
MONDAY, FEB. 3
Adult Creation Station Workshop: 3D Object Design, 2-3:30 p.m. Explore Creation Station equipment. This month use Tinkercad to design a keychain to print on the 3D printer. Supplies provided. Register at www.scgov.net/library.
Teen Arts and Crafts: Jewelry Making, 4-5:30 p.m. Design and create your own jewelry. Recommended for ages 11-18.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. Play friendly games in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Help is given to those who need it. Chess sets are provided.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Florida Friendly Landscaping 101, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join Wilma Holley from University of Florida / IFAS Extension and Sustainability Sarasota County to learn Florida-friendly landscaping tips and tricks. This month’s topic: “Native Plants for Birds.”
Teen Creation Station Workshop: 3D Object Design, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Learn to use Tinkercad to create your very own design to be completed on our 3D Printer. For ages 13-18. Register at www.scgov.net/library.
Youth Creation Station Workshop: 3D Object Design, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn how to use Tinkercad to create your very own design to be completed on our 3D Printer. For ages 8-12. Register at www.scgov.net/library.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Forty Carrots: Partners in Play, 10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. For mobile babies to 5 years old. Enjoy special play time with your child, meet our friendly Parenting Educators. Pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity. Supplies and refreshments will be provided. Artistic talent is not required.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 a.m. For parents and babies ages birth to seven months. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with our Parenting Educators.
Intro to Sewing, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Want to make your own custom clothes, costumes or accessories? Join us for six basic sewing classes. Our instructor will guide you through all the fundamentals. You must be able to commit to all six classes. For ages 13 and up. Registration is required. Register at scgov.net/library.
Teen Tabletop Gaming, 4-5 p.m. Snacks provided.
Zumba, 6-7 p.m Six-week Zumba program continues. Register at scgov.net/library.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
Baby Time: Bedtime, 10-10:30 a.m. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2.
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Toddler Time: Bedtime, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, songs, dances, and movement activities, young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-4.
Story Time: Bedtime, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning kindergarten readiness skills and crafts. For ages 4-6.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Bring your own projects for development, prototyping, and production, or start something new. Library staff can assist.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
AARP Free Tax Help, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), and documentation to support their income and deductions. Visit the Reference Desk to schedule.
Ukulele Club, 3-4:30 p.m. Bring your instrument or just watch. Register online or at the reference desk.
