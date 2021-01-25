The 2021 Leadership North Port Class is currently conducting a charity raffle that will benefit various nonprofit organizations in North Port.
The public can enter to win a gift basket with red wine straight from Puglia, Italy, a coupon for Trattoria da Mino, T-shirt and — best of all — dinner prepared for six in your home by Italian chef, Mino Candelora, owner of Trattoria da Mino.
The winner has the option to eat the dinner with friends at Mino's restaurant, Trattoria da Mino, if they prefer this option over their home. Tickets are $25, and the drawing will take place live on Facebook on Feb. 12, by the Leadership North Port class of 2021.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.northportareachamber.com under the Leadership North Port tab, or at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Orientation, web training
Chamber Orientation is 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail. Learn about the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership. This is for new, current and prospective chamber members who want to promote their products and services to the community in order to grow and succeed.
Immediately following orientation, we'll conduct website training to teach members how to use our website. These sessions are free and open to all members and to the public. Please register in advance so proper arrangements can be made. Breakfast will be available for purchase.
Comp Plan update
The Sarasota County Commission will hold a public hearing to consider proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments based upon evaluation and appraisal of the Comp Plan. Any proposed amendments are required to be transmitted to the state by April 1.
A complete draft of the proposed amendments is available during normal business hours in the Planning and Development Services Department, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Supporting documents will be available the Thursday prior to the public hearing at www.scgov.net. Mail written comments to the above address or planner@scgov.net. For more information, telephone 941-861-5000.
Breakfast Club networking
Our next Breakfast Club Networking event is 7:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Blvd., North Port. It's open to all members, and there is no cost to attend unless you wish to order a meal off their breakfast menu. Guests are invited and encourage to attend to see first-hand the power of networking and the benefits of being a member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. To maintain the proper social distancing and seating as recommended by the CDC guidelines, seating is limited and chamber members and guests must register in advance. No walk-up registration will be permitted. Attendees will have their temperature checked and hand sanitizer will be provided at the registration table. Attendees are requested to wear face masks and if attendees do not have a face mask, one will be provided at the registration table.
Coffee with the Docs
We will host our “Coffee with the Docs” live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NPACC back at our regular time, 8 a.m. Friday. Dr. Lee Gross and Dr. William Crouch of Epiphany Health will discuss and inform everyone about COVID-19 and answer questions. You may submit questions in advance to info@northportareachamber.com or ask them directly in the Facebook comment box during the show. You may also listen to the show live on WKDW 97.5 FM radio or at KDWRADIO.com.
New members
We would like to welcome Abbott Air–North Port, Family Doctors of North Port, Roman’s Service Cooling & Heating and Storm Smart Hurricane Screens as new member of the North Port Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.