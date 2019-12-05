Don’t miss Winter Wonderland at the library on Thursday, December 19! We will have special holiday-themed events throughout the day — from Story Time in the morning to a Holiday Open Lab in the Creation Station throughout the day. Festivities culminate with a night-time celebration featuring Santa Claus and Mr. Grinch!
Saturday, Dec. 7
Yoga for Beginners, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Upa Yoga is a simple yet powerful set of ten practices that activate the joints, muscles, and energy system, bringing ease to the whole system. It is a good starting point for those who are new to yoga, and it can be used as a preparation for other yoga practices. It takes only 5-10 minutes to practice daily. Each 90-minute session is designed for all levels; free and open to all age 7 and up.
Cooking Matters: Desserts, noon-2 p.m. Learn how to make healthy food choices and prepare healthy meals for yourself, your family, and your friends! This session will focus on banana crumble, apple crisp, and chocolate banana pudding! Presented by Cooking Matters and All Faiths Food Bank. For teens in grades 6-12.
Monday, Dec. 9
Where Do You Think You’re From? Building Your Family Tree, 1-3 p.m. Interested in genealogy or building your family tree? Let us help! Visit our genealogy volunteer for one-on-one assistance. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment now.
Teen Arts and Crafts: Duct Tape Projects, 4-5:30 p.m. Join us for a monthly arts and crafts project! Choose from a variety of fun and colorful projects of varying complexity to create one or more of your own! For ages 11-18.
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome to come, as help is given to those who need it! Chess sets are provided. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Want to learn more about Florida-friendly gardens, composting, or citrus trees? Need a plant or insect identified? Every Tuesday, the library hosts a Plant Clinic where homeowners can receive research-based lawn, landscape, and pest management help from UF/ IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers. These sessions are made possible through a partnership with UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County. For more information, call 941-861-5000 or 941-861-9807.
Teen Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a movie with your friends in the Teen Zone! Popcorn and other snacks will be provided. For ages 11-18.
Backyard Chicken Club, 6-7 p.m. Got chickens, want chickens, or just want to talk chicken? We will talk, brag, discuss, and maybe learn a little about our favorite breakfast provider. No live birds please, just pictures!
Read with the Dogs, 6-7 p.m. Children are invited to read with certified pet therapy dogs. This program encourages conversation and develops reading and communication skills. The dogs love the attention and the kids love the interactions. For ages 5 and up.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Partners in Play, 10:1-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in FREE Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5 years old. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Baby Time: Snow, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time: Snow, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities. Young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
Story Time: Snow, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Friday, Dec. 13
Neighborhood Initiative Grant: Application Seminar, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sometimes a little change makes a big difference. If your neighborhood has a small project in mind, consider applying for a neighborhood grant. The seminar will present an overview of Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Initiative Grant Program process and application. Through the NIGP, neighborhoods may seek up to $10,000 in matching funds from Sarasota County, to apply toward neighborhood improvement projects. Attendance at this seminar satisfies the mandatory training requirement for grant applicants. An RSVP for this workshop is required at least 24 hours in advance. RSVP to Miranda Lansdale, 941-861-5000 or neighbor@scgov.net.
