NORTH PORT — This is a real laughing matter.
A comedy revue called “Are You Experienced?” featuring eight performers “of a certain age,” will take place at Common Grounds Meeting Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to comedian Kathy McSteen, who serves as the show’s producer and director.
“Our performers range from almost 50 to over 70,” McSteen said. “I caught the stand-up bug myself at age 65. We had a fantastic time the past two summers with our sold out ‘Women of Comedy’ shows at the Venice Performing Arts Center, but we’re tapping guys and gals this time for a revue featuring talented, local performers. All of us have been there, done that, and have found the funny along the way.”
McSteen added the revue — which has a ticket price of $25 at the door, but $20 if paid for in advance — will include not only stand up, but some sketch comedy, song parody and a few other surprises along the way.
“Although we can be spicy, this is a clean show that folks can feel comfortable coming to on their own or in a group,” she said. “And there’s no two-drink minimum, either. Common Grounds is a BYOB venue, which means you’re allowed to bring your own wine and beer.”
Among the comics performing on Jan. 4 is North Port resident Gid Pool, who left a career in real estate to begin his comedy journey back in 2006. Since then he has won the Branson Comedy Festival, appeared on the “Today Show” and has performed extensively on the cruise line circuit.
“Since high school I had dreamed about becoming a standup comedian, so I took a class at McCurdy’s Comedy Club in Sarasota,” Pool said. “I then started doing open mic nights. One thing led to another and now I’ve been doing this for years.”
Other comics on the bill include Dan Gierlach, Lynn Lane, Rosco Nash, Jacqueline and Mick Wands and Tara Zimmerman, all active on the local comedy scene.
“Around here we have some big comedy clubs,” McSteen said. “They’re great, but normally they bring in nationally touring people. There aren’t a lot of places where local, talented folks can perform. This is a great way to showcase their talents.”
She added Common Grounds, a 60-seat performance space located at 12735 S. Tamiami Trail in North Port, is an ideal venue for a night of comedy.
“It’s a great facility that’s open to performers of any kind,” McSteen said. “Typically they have music groups there including open mic nights on Wednesdays. It’s a place that harkens back, not only to Irish public houses, but coffeehouses from the 60s, 70s and 80s. It’s an intimate venue with good acoustics and is a great place where people can go to enjoy live events.”
She added those who can’t make the Jan. 4 performance in North Port can catch the show at Lemon Bay Playhouse on 96 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 30. For more information about any of these shows, call Kathy McSteen at 941-275-7020. To order tickets in advance, log on to www.eventbrite.com/e/are-you-experienced-comedy-show-tickets-52724974819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.