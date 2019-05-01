NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Public Libraries will be hosting its annual Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.
Free comic books will be offered while supplies last, according to a news release from North Port Public Library.
At Shannon Staub Public Library, the celebration will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in meeting room No. 159 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
North Port Public Library has a host of activities set for the day, according to the release.
At 10:30 a.m., the anime film — considered a masterpiece — called “5 Centimeters per Second” will be shown. It is rated PG-13 and will be shown in original Japanese with English subtitles, the library stated.
At 11 a.m., a quizmaster will present a game based on “an array of fascinating information on a variety of fandoms including comics, animation, video games, live action superheroes and more. Compete alone or as part of a group,” the library stated.
At 1:30 p.m., “Avengers: Infinity War” will be shown. It is rated PG-13 and looks back at the Avengers battle with Thanos.
There are two other events taking place at North Port Public Library on Saturday. There will be a “Smash Bros. Brawl” tournament for Wii from 1-2:30 p.m.
Its fourth annual Cosplay/Costume Contest takes place from 2-4:30 p.m. at the library as well.
The events are all free and open to all ages, the library stated. The Friends of the North Port Library are assisting with programs and refreshments.
North Port Public Library is at 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port.
