The “Hromadskyi Komitet” (United Ukrainian American Organizations of North Port and Southwest Florida) headed by Daria Tomashosky, of North Port, reminds our community about the commemorative assembly to commemorate 100th anniversary of the Act of Unification (Jan. 22, 1919) will take place at 5:30 p.m., this Saturday, Jan. 26 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — the Oseredok, 4000 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port
All are invited to attend this commemorative assembly, which will be followed by a reception. It was 100 years ago all Ukrainian lands voluntary united in one democratic Ukrainian National Republic
• • •
The monthly membership meeting of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Oseredok.
Members are encouraged to attend this very important meeting, which will be followed by a coffee and pastries reception.
All are invited to attend both the meeting and reception. One does not have to be a member nor of Ukrainian descent to attend or to become a full-fledged member of the club.
The monthly membership meeting of Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans (UAV), headed by Post Commander Ihor W. Hron, of Osprey, will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1 at the Oseredok.
Post Finance Officer Oleh Sawkiw is reminding members that membership dues should be paid by either mailing dues to him or by bringing the amounts due to the monthly membership meeting.
Visiting UAV members are invited to attend the meeting which will be followed by a reception courtesy of Post Quartermaster Mykola Kompanijec.
Area veterans of the United States armed forces who are of Ukrainian descent are invited to become members of our Post, thus far the only UAV Post in Florida.
• • •
The North Port Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, known as “Soyuz Ukrayinok” (Union of Ukrainian Ladies) is inviting all to attend the Embroidered Ball at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Ukrainian Catholic Parish Center, 1088 North Biscayne Drive, next to the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, North Port.
It will include delicious buffet and pastries, dancing to the music by Victor Syzonenko. Attendees are being asked to wear embroidered attire.
Tickets at $20 per person should be ordered by Feb. 6 by contacting Iwanka Olesnycky at 551-655-5149 or by email: iolesnycky@gmail.com.
The monthly membership meeting of UNWLA Branch 56 will take place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5.
• • •
The Sarasota Institute of Lifelong Learning will present a lecture on Ukraine, “Tensions in Ukraine and why it matters” by Nolan Peterson.
The first lecture will take place at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 28, at First United, 104 Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
It will be repeated at 10 a.m., March 1, at Venice Community Centre, 326 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
