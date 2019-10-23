NORTH PORT — A subsidized housing project took a giant step forward on Tuesday night.
The city commission, after an hour of discussion, approved the master plan for the Palm Port Apartments, to be built along Price Boulevard near Toledo Blade Boulevard. The vote was 4-0.
An issue over a waiver to city setback requirements held up the vote. However, in the end, the plan was approved with the setback waivers.
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell initially objected to the plan, which called for only one point of entry to the 126-unit project, but when the vote was taken, joined the rest of the panel in approving it.
Construction on the six-building project is slated to begin in 2020.
North Port only has one other subsidized housing project. Critics have called for more affordable housing for working people in the city.
Also on Tuesday night, the commission heard from Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines, who said working on homelessness and treating inmates for addiction issues had to become priorities in the year ahead.
