NORTH PORT — Different operating hours for the North Port Aquatic Center are among the items before the City Commission when it meets on Thursday.
The center, which has been operating on a limited schedule this fall, may adopt a staggered schedule or even a split schedule, which would have it opening for several hours in the morning and then again for several hours after school in the afternoon.
Both schedules are listed on the agenda for consideration. The hours of operation proposal would be for the center's competition pool only.
Several special events, including a "Polar Bear Plunge" and "Swim With Santa" sessions are on the schedule for this winter. The "Swim With Santa" is Dec. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the "Polar Bear Plunge" is Jan. 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A full season of operation is expected to begin as the weather warms up in the spring.
The proposed "split schedule" would have the competition pool opening at 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then reopen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. while the staggered schedule would vary hours by days of the week.
The panel will also discuss the placement of a dedication plaque for the center.
The commission will consider the items at its Thursday meeting that begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting will take place in the commission chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
