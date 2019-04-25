NORTH PORT — The City Commission voted Tuesday to move ahead with the purchase of residential lots along Price Boulevard.
North Port needs to purchase the property along the roadway to build retention ponds for the road’s planned widening.
Planners have identified 16 lots needed for the construction of the retention ponds.
To date, the city has acquired six of the parcels.
The road-widening project is set to begin this fall.
The vote Tuesday night authorized the city’s attorneys to approach the remaining property holders and attempt to negotiate a “fair and reasonable” price for the properties.
The city also may offer alternative lots for exchange. The vote was 4-1, with Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell dissenting.
“I am opposed to the government overreaching on a person’s personal property rights,” she said. “Just because we can do it doesn’t mean we should do it.”
McDowell said the acquisition of privately owned lots by the city could be avoided “if we, the city, just learned to plan ahead.”
In other action, the commissioners tabled a proposal to replat lots in the Park of Commerce for the construction of a Dollar Tree retail store after no one representing the developers was on hand.
The panel also voted to join the American Flood Coalition.
