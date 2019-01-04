NORTH PORT — What do North Port city commissioners want for the city?
In their first session of 2019 and a special meeting with new state Rep. James Buchanan, R-Nokomis, the North Port City Commission cited the need for a local medical facility.
They also spoke of needing infrastructure improvements that result in more of the 20,000 local homes being put on water and sewer systems.
Buchanan said he wanted to know the community concerns and priorities for North Port before he heads to Tallahassee for his first session as state representative.
Buchanan defeated former North Port Mayor Linda Yates in the Republican primary along with Democrat Tony Mowry and independent Robert Samuel Kaplan in the general election. He is the son of U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.
On Thursday afternoon in North Port, city officials told Buchanan the need for a local for a medical facility was the primary consensus.
North Port Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said it is time for the city to take a “different approach” to obtaining a certificate of need for a local hospital.
“When it can take an hour to drive across the city, we sometimes have to drive 70 miles up to Sarasota for medical care,” she said.
Infrastructure improvements were also cited as a need by the commissioners. Sewer and water system expansion projects are needed and expensive.
The City Commission asked Buchanan to explore alternatives to costly expansion projects.
