NORTH PORT — City plans to expand the water and sewer systems between Toledo Blade and Sumter near Interstate 75 were redirected by the North Port City Commission at a special meeting Monday.
Representatives from the city’s utilities department wanted the commission to approve their proposal to expand the city water and sewer systems to 223 lots in the Madagascar Avenue area on the city’s northside.
“Soon, we will reach a tipping point on septic tanks in the city,” said Michael Acosta, engineering manager in the city’s utilities depart. “We need to start dealing with it now, not down the road.”
“Septic tanks do not deal with nitrogen and phosphorus and our city sewage plant does,” he said.
Residents of the area, however, turned out at the meeting to protest the costs to each resident if the city required each residence to be hooked to the city system.
The city estimated the expense for hooking up sewer and water to the new system to be approximately $20,000 in addition to approximately $2,000 to $4,000 per residence for hooking into the system.
Residents would have to pay the cost for hooking up, in addition to a prorated portion of the project cost, estimated to be $13,500 per residence.
As in the past, the city would finance the residents’ costs, adding a monthly extra financing charge to the residents’ monthly utility bills over a period of years.
Many residents told the City Commission they were on fixed monthly incomes and could not afford the costs.
Commissioner Jill Luke agreed with residents and asked the city utilities staff if the hookups could be optional for current residents and mandatory for new construction or if current septic systems failed.
“Personally, I am for laying the (sewer) pipe and allowing the people to hook up to it,” she said. “I would prefer that the city use the funds it has for expansion to run pipe to commercial areas and allow our business base to grow.”
Luke asked the city utilities staff to meet with those proposing to use a wood chip system, “which is said to be much more efficient than regular septic systems.”
Luke said she does not want the city having a “knee-jerk reaction” and merely expanding the city sewer system to deal with the septic tank issue in the city.
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell also debated the financials.
“We have to find ways to get these costs down,” McDowell said. “This cost structure is totally unacceptable.”
After hearing all the residents’ comments, the commission voted unanimously to have city staff explore the wood chip option, devise innovate ways to finance the residents’ portion of the cost and come up with options for running lines to additional areas in the city.
“Let’s face it, there’s going to be costs to facing this issue,” Mayor Chris Hanks said. “The cost to totally improve North Port’s infrastructure is estimated at $3 billion. We have to start.”
