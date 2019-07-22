By Tom Harmening
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The City Commission usually hold few meetings in August, so its last two meetings in July are loaded with actionable items.
A split session North Port City Commission meeting Tuesday will deal with items setting the city’s tax “ceiling,” water and sewer services for a revised Sabal Trace, 911 funds due to the city but being retained by Sarasota County along with West Villages planning issues.
The first meeting begins at 1 p.m. and the second convenes at 6 p.m. Both meetings are in the commission chambers in North Port City Hall.
Members of the public wishing to address the commission are urged to fill out a comment card prior to the meeting.
First session
In the first session, the agenda includes an item authorizing the city manager to set a “not to exceed” tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The developers of the revised Sabal Trace have submitted an agreement for water and wastewater services to the city for approval. And the panel will be asked to approve the city’s state and Federal legislative priorities.
The city will also consider a resolution supporting the Florida League of Cities in its quest to have 911 funds reallocated for the counties to municipalities.
Second session
In the evening session, the Central Parc at North Port Master Plan will be reviewed, as will several West Villages revisions, including one that relocates the Town Center and the Village Center boundaries.
Also on the agenda is a measure that allows neighborhood gardens in certain parts of the city.
Meeting online
The City Commission meets at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall. Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
