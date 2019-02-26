NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission is scheduled to revisit the proposed improvements to the Warm Mineral Springs site tonight.
The topic was last addressed at a commission workshop on Jan. 8.
At that time, the City Commission nixed proposed horse trails, an RV park and other minor site improvements and sent the design firm of Kimley Horn of Fort Myers back to the design table to redraw plans.
The firm will update its concept of the part at the meeting Tuesday night.
The city is investing in the facility in order to make it more appealing and attractive to the public.
Also slated for discussion are an update on body cameras for the police department and fence height requirements.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the city commission’s chamber in City Hall. The meetings can be viewed online at www.youtube.com/user/NorthPortFL or www.cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.