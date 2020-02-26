NORTH PORT — None of the 150 Talon Bay and LaCasa residents at Tuesday's city commission meeting wanted a new utility building and yard for a next-door neighbor.
Some commissioners voiced reservations at the idea as well.
Even city manager Pete Lear tried to pull the item off the agenda, since the owner had agreed to extend the deadline for the deal. Lear also said he had some concerns with the contract to buy the land.
But discussion went on, and after 2½ hours, the deal died following a unanimous vote to reject it.
The plan was for commissioners to give the city manager the go-ahead to sign a $10,000 purchase option for the land and eventually buy it from the North Port Trust. The price tag on the 18.26-acre parcel was $1.2 million, if the deal was made by June 15. The price would go up by $10,000 each month until it reached $1.24 million after Sept. 15.
The city's utilities department has outgrown its headquarters on Price Boulevard. The property, close to Tamiami Trail, has sewer and water service, and got top scores in a study for a new location. The parcel would have to be rezoned, and its land use designation changed in the city's Comprehensive Plan, and that approval was also part of the deal.
At an April 2019 meeting, commissioners voted to let city staff negotiate the purchase, despite opposition from several residents of Talon Bay, a community that is just behind the parcel, and who complained loudly at the meeting.
But the Talon Bay residents, who live within the city limits, didn't get up.
They joined with residents of the LaCasa Mobile Home Park, just outside the city in Sarasota County, to unite against the plan. Some spoke at a city Planning and Zoning Advisory Board meeting Feb. 20, when the rezoning and comprehensive plan amendments were on the agenda. The advisory board declined to support either change.
On Tuesday night, more than three dozen of the 150 residents at the meeting spoke against the plan, saying a utility facility with its service trucks and activity was not a good fit for the neighborhood.
Mayor Debbie McDowell, in an effort to encourage order, asked the residents not to clap, but to applaud by tapping two fingers from each hand together. She later encouraged them to use thumbs-up or thumbs-down to communicate their feelings.
Nancy Thurnherr, president of the LaCasa Homeowners Association's board of directors, asked commissioners to close their eyes and imagine living in a retirement community that they'd invested their life savings in, only to have it ruined by a busy utility yard next door.
"Our biggest concerns are noise pollution, light pollution and air pollution," she said, also mentioning the potential for fuel spills.
"This is not what we at Talon Bay and LaCasa signed up for," she said. "Having the proposed North Port utility plopped between these two residential developments does not send the message that you, the commissioners, are looking out for the residents."
A hundred people in the crowd enthusiastically tapped their fingers.
Others spoke, saying they worried about traffic concerns, displacement of wildlife, and a lowering of their property values. Some thought the building was priced too high at $1.2 million, since it was assessed at $213,000 by the Sarasota County Property Appraiser in 2018.
After a lengthy discussion, commissioners voted 5-0 to Commissioner Vanessa Carusone's motion to reject the offer to purchase the property and the proposed $10,000 option. The vote was met by the silent applause of a roomful of tapping fingers.
Carusone also made a motion for the city to check on other pieces of property for the utility headquarters, including a 19-acre tract next to the current utility facility that is owned by the Diocese of Venice. Commissioners voted 5-0 in favor.
